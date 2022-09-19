Here is the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 31 Week 1 lineup — and how to vote on Disney+

“Dancing with the Stars” may have a new home on Disney+, but one thing hasn’t change: disproportionately distributed dance syles.

Disney+ has unveiled the 16 routines and songs for Monday’s Season 31 premiere, with the dance styles being jive, tango, quickstep, cha-cha, foxtrot, salsa and Viennese waltz. Seven couples will perform a cha-cha, while two each will do a jive, tango and salsa. The Viennese waltz, foxtrot and quickstep will each be represented by one couple. Totally even here.

See the full list below.

Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach: jive (“Pump It” by the Black Eyed Peas)

Selma Blair and Sasha Farber: Viennese waltz (“The Time of My Life” by David Cook)

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson: cha-cha (“She’s a Bad Mama Jama [She’s Built, She’s Stacked]” by Carl Carlton)

Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke: foxtrot (“Hold Me Closer” by Elton John and Britney Spears)

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas: cha-cha (“Savage [Major Lazer Remix]” by Megan Thee Stallion)

Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev: cha-cha (“Lady Marmalade” by Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, Mya and Pink)

Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten: cha-cha (“Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd)

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater: quickstep (“Dancing with Myself” by Billy Idol)

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart: tango (“Barbra Streisand” by Duck Sauce)

Teresa Giudice and Pasha Pashkov: tango (“We Found Love” by Rihanna feat. Calvin Harris)

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki: salsa (“Tití Me Preguntó” by Bad Bunny)

Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel: cha-cha (“Got To Give It Up” by Marvin Gaye)

Jason Lewis and Peta Murgatroyd: cha-cha (“Get Lucky” by Daft Punk feat. Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers)

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko: salsa (“When I Grow Up” by The Pussycat Dolls)

Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong: cha-cha (“I Wanna Dance with Somebody [Who Loves Me]” by Whitney Houston)

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy: jive (“As It Was” by Harry Styles)

SEE Everything to know about ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 31

Unlike the past three seasons, there will be an elimination the first week (likely due to the massive 16-person cast, the show’s largest since Season 9, also with 16, in 2009). Fans in the U.S. and Canada can vote during the show, which will air live in all time zones, via disneyplus.com/vote and U.S. fans can also vote via text. Starting with Week 2, the live votes will be combined with the judges’ scores every week to determine the elimination.

“Dancing with the Stars” premieres Monday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. / 5 p.m. PT on Disney+.

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs every Monday on ABC. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.