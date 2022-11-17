Here is the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale slate — including a performance by Selma Blair

After two consecutive weeks of double eliminations, it’s time to crown the champion of “Dancing with the Stars” Season 31.

But before we get to that, the final four will perform two routines on Monday’s finale: a redemption dance of a style they had done earlier in the season chosen by a judge and the highly anticipated freestyle. There won’t be too much variety in the redemption round as there will be two quicksteps.

Elsewhere in the two-hour extravaganza, expect a lot of performances, including from all the previously eliminated couples. Yes, that includes Selma Blair and Sasha Farber, who will perform a contemporary routine while Jordin Sparks sings “No Air” live. Derek Hough will also hit the hardwood again with his fiancée Hayley Erbert to perform to “Chasing Cars” by Tommee Profitt and Fleurie.

See the full lineup below:



Wayne Brady and Witney Carson: redemption quickstep chosen by Len Goodman “([Your Love Keeps Lifting Me] Higher and Higher” by Jackie Wilson); freestyle (“Get Up” by Ciara feat. Chamillionaire and “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars)

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas: redemption jive chosen by Carrie Ann Inaba (“Grown” by Little Mix); freestyle (“Us Again” by Pinar Toprak)

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko: redemption quickstep chosen by Bruno Tonioli (“Queen Bee” by Rochelle Diamante); freestyle (“Survivor” by Destiny’s Child and “Call Me Mother” by RuPaul)

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy: redemption cha-cha chosen by Derek Hough (“I Like It [Like That]” by Pete Rodriguez); “Cell Block Tango” (from “Chicago”)

SEE Everything to know about ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 31

Fans in the U.S. and Canada can vote during the show, which will air live in all time zones, via disneyplus.com/vote and U.S. fans can also vote via text. The live votes will be combined with the judges’ scores to determine the winner.

“Dancing with the Stars” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Disney+.

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs every Monday on ABC. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.