‘Dancing with the Stars” Elvis Night will feature several jives (duh)

There’ll be a little less conversation and a little more action on the dance floor on “Dancing with the Stars” on Monday. It’s Elvis Night on Week 2 and the remaining 15 couples will all perform to a track by the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

The night will be divided into three chronological acts, representing distinct periods of Elvis Presley‘s career: his early days in rock, his foray into acting and his Las Vegas residency. The featured dance styles will be Viennese waltz, quickstep, foxtrot, rumba, tango and of course, the jive.

See the full list below.

Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach: Viennese waltz (“If I Can Dream”)

Selma Blair and Sasha Farber: jive (“Jailhouse Rock”)

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson: jive (“Burning Love”)

Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke: Viennese waltz (“Heartbreak Hotel”)

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas: quickstep (“Bossa Nova Baby”)

Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev: foxtrot (“Suspicious Minds”)

Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten: foxtrot (“Trouble”)

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater: rumba (“Always on My Mind”)

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart: jive (“King Creole”)

Teresa Giudice and Pasha Pashkov: jive (“All Shook Up”)

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki: quickstep (“Viva Las Vegas”)

Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel: tango (“A Little Less Conversation”)

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko: quickstep (“Shake, Rattle and Roll”)

Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong: quickstep (“Hound Dog”)

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy: Viennese waltz (“Can’t Help Falling in Love”)

Fans in the U.S. and Canada can vote during the show, which will air live in all time zones, via disneyplus.com/vote and U.S. fans can also vote via text. The live votes will be combined with the judges’ scores every week to determine the elimination.

“Dancing with the Stars” premieres Monday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. / 5 p.m. PT on Disney+.

