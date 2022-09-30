‘Dancing with the Stars” Bond Night is missing one iconic theme song

“Dancing with the Stars” will get shaken, not stirred, when it celebrates Bond Night on Monday’s episode.

To mark the 60th anniversary of the release of the first James Bond film, “Dr. No,” the top 14 will perform to Bond theme songs on Week 3. But you won’t hear one notable tune: Adele‘s “Skyfall” from the 2012 film of the same name and the first Bond theme to win the Best Original Song Oscar. The subsequent two Oscar-winning themes, Sam Smith‘s “Writing on the Wall” from 2015’s “Spectre” and Billie Eilish‘s title track to last year’s “No Time to Die,” will be represented on the show.

And with the moody nature of most of the tracks, you will not be shocked to learn that there will be lots of rumbas — eight of them, to be exact. Definitely a missed opportunity not to make it 007.

For the second week in a row, Joseph Baena will partner with troupe member Alexis Warr as Daniella Karagach recovers from COVID-19.

See the full list below.

Joseph Baena and Alexis Warr: Argentine tango (“Writing’s on the Wall” by Sam Smith)

Selma Blair and Sasha Farber: rumba (“For Your Eyes Only” by Sheena Easton)

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson: tango (“The Name’s Bond… James Bond” by David Arnold and Nicholas Dodd)

Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke: samba (“Los Muertos Vivos Estan” by Thomas Newman feat. Tambuco)

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas: rumba (“No Time To Die” by Billie Eilish)

Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev: Argentine tango (“Another Way to Die” by Jack White and Alicia Keys)

Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten: rumba (“Goldfinger” by Shirley Bassey)

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater: tango (“You Know My Name” by Chris Cornell)

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart: rumba (“The World Is Not Enough” by Garbage)

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki: rumba (“Thunderball” by Tom Jones)

Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel: rumba (“Diamonds Are Forever” by Shirley Bassey)

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko: rumba (“Goldeneye” by Tina Turner)

Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong: rumba (“Licence to Kill” by Gladys Knight)

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy: cha-cha (“Die Another Day” by Madonna)

Fans in the U.S. and Canada can vote during the show, which will air live in all time zones, via disneyplus.com/vote and U.S. fans can also vote via text. The live votes will be combined with the judges’ scores every week to determine the elimination.

“Dancing with the Stars” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Disney+.

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs every Monday on ABC. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.