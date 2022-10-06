‘Dancing with the Stars” inaugural Disney+ Night includes tunes from ‘Hamilton’ and the MCU

The most synergistic night on “Dancing with the Stars” now comes with a slight twist. Disney Night is so yesterday (and a broadcast network ago). It’s time to bring on Disney+ Night.

In honor of the show’s new home, the remaining 13 couples will perform to songs featured in a film or series on the streaming service. That means there won’t just be the usual Disney classics and animated films represented, but also “Hamilton,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” “The Simpsons” and the recently released “Hocus Pocus 2.” Gotta love the promo.

After missing the past two shows because of COVID-19, Daniella Karagach will be back on Monday to perform the Charleston to “A Star Is Born” from “Hercules” with Joseph Baena. She had choreographed the routine while quarantining and had teased it earlier this week as ” so cool, so fun.”

See the full list below.

Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach: Charleston (“A Star Is Born” from “Hercules”)

Selma Blair and Sasha Farber: quickstep (“The Muppet Show Theme” from “The Muppet Show”)

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson: jazz (“Wait for It” from “Hamilton”)

Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke: paso doble (“The Greatest Show” from “The Greatest Showman”)

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas: jazz (“‘The Simpsons’ Main Title Theme” from “The Simpsons”)

Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev: Viennese waltz (“Chim Chim Cher-ee” from “Mary Poppins”)

Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten: jive (“One Way or Another” from “Hocus Pocus 2”)

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater: samba (“Life Is a Highway” from “Cars”)

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart: quickstep (“Finally Free” from “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”)

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki: samba (“Il Gatto E La Volpe” from “Luca”)

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko: Charleston (“Dig a Little Deeper” from “The Princess and the Frog”)

Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong: jazz (“Remember Me” from “Coco”)

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy: quickstep (“Mr. Blue Sky” from “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”)

Fans in the U.S. and Canada can vote during the show, which will air live in all time zones, via disneyplus.com/vote and U.S. fans can also vote via text. The live votes will be combined with the judges’ scores every week to determine the elimination.

“Dancing with the Stars” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Disney+.

"Dancing with the Stars" airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Disney+.