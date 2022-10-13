Here’s the lineup for the 2-night ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Stories Week, which includes a double elimination (sort of)

Double the episodes on Week 5 means double the themes — under one new theme — and a double elimination. Got all that? “Dancing with the Stars” will have a two-night event for Stars’ Stories Week: Monday, Oct. 17 will be Most Memorable Year Night and Tuesday, Oct. 18 is Prom Night.

The top 12 will perform on Monday, during which one couple will be eliminated, and the remaining 11 will hit the hardwood on Tuesday, during which a second couple will be axed. So it’s not a double elimination in one episode, but two couples will be gone by the end of Tuesday. This also means one couple won’t get to perform their Prom Night routine.

Tuesday will also include the dance marathon, featuring two styles, the hustle (to “Hot Stuff” by Donna Summer) and the Lindy Hop (to “Jump Jive an’ Wail” by The Brian Setzer Orchestra). Bonus points will be awarded to couples based on the order in which judges tap them out. The last couple standing will be crowned prom king and queen. This week will also mark the season debut of contemporary and includes three contestants performing to their own songs. And in a shock to no one, “CODA” star Daniel Durant will perform to Joni Mitchell‘s “Both Sides Now” for Most Memorable Year.

See the individual dances for both nights below.

Night 1 — Most Memorable Year:

Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach: rumba (“My Way” by Frank Sinatra)

Selma Blair and Sasha Farber: waltz (“What The World Needs Now Is Love” by Andra Day)

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson: foxtrot (“Beautiful” by Jim Brickman and Wayne Brady)

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas: contemporary (“when the party’s over” by Lewis Capaldi)

Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev: rumba (“Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You ” by Lauryn Hill)

Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten: tango (“Blue Jeans” by Jessie James Decker)

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater: jazz (“Viva La Vida” by Coldplay)

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart: contemporary (“Both Sides Now” by Joni Mitchell)

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki: jazz (“Levels” by Avicii)

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko: foxtrot (“Roar [Acoustic]” by Katy Perry)

Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong: salsa (“Let’s Get Married [ReMarqable Remix]” by Jagged Edge feat. RUN)

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy: foxtrot (“If the World Should Ever Stop” by JP Cooper)

Night 2 — Prom Night:

Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach: cha-cha (“Shut Up and Dance” by WALK THE MOON)

Selma Blair and Sasha Farber: cha-cha (“I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor)

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson: samba (“It Takes Two” by Rob Base and DJ EZ Rock)

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas: jive (“You Make My Dreams” by Daryl Hall and John Oates)

Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev: jazz (“Girls Just Want To Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper)

Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten: Viennese waltz (“Breakaway” by Kelly Clarkson)

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater: jive (“Basket Case” by Green Day)

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart: cha-cha (“SexyBack” by Justin Timberlake feat. Timbaland)

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki: Viennese waltz (“You and Me” by Lifehouse)

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko: cha-cha (“Waiting for Tonight” by Jennifer Lopez)

Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong: contemporary (“No Air” by Jordin Sparks and Chris Brown)

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy: tango (“Good Girls Go Bad” by Cobra Starship feat. Leighton Meester)

Fans in the U.S. and Canada can vote during the show, which will air live in all time zones, via disneyplus.com/vote and U.S. fans can also vote via text. The live votes will be combined with the judges’ scores every week to determine the elimination.

“Dancing with the Stars” will air Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Disney+.

