Here’s what the top 10 — and Derek Hough — are performing on ‘Dancing with the Stars” Michael Bublé Night

“Dancing with the Stars” hasn’t met Michael Bublé Night yet, but that will change on Monday when the show will dedicate an entire episode to the crooner.

The top 10 will perform to tunes from Bublé’s catalogue while the singer will also serve as a guest judge and open the show with a performance of “Sway,” backed by a number choreographed by Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy. You can thank Derek Hough for the theme week as the judge, a longtime friend of the Grammy winner, pitched the idea to producers. Hough will also perform his now seasonal routine during the episode to Bublé’s “Higher” — the video for which Hough directed — featuring his fiancée Hayley Erbert.

See the full lineup below:

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson: quickstep (“I Get a Kick Out of You”)

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas: foxtrot (“Fever”)

Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev: samba (“It Had Better Be Tonight [Meglio Stasera]”)

Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten: salsa (“Come Dance with Me”)

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater: foxtrot (“Come Fly with Me”)

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart: foxtrot (“Feeling Good”)

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki: cha-cha (“Save the Last Dance for Me”)

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko: tango (“Hollywood”)

Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong: foxtrot (“You Make Me Feel So Young”)

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy: rumba (“Home”)

Fans in the U.S. and Canada can vote during the show, which will air live in all time zones, via disneyplus.com/vote and U.S. fans can also vote via text. The live votes will be combined with the judges’ scores every week to determine the elimination.

“Dancing with the Stars” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Disney+.

