Team dances are back on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ — see the full Halloween Night slate

Every once in a while, the stars calendar aligns and Halloween falls on a Monday, so “Dancing with the Stars” can have a proper Halloween Night celebration.

That is the case on Week 7 as the remaining nine couples get to don their spookiest costumes to treat us to some tricks on the dance floor. This week will also see the return of team dances for the first time in three years (thanks, COVID!). But with nine couples, it’ll be an uneven 5-4 split into Team Wicked and Team Scream. And no, Charli and Heidi D’Amelio are not on the same team.

See the full lineup below:

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson: contemporary (“Halloween Theme” by District 78)

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas: Argentine tango (“Tanguera” by Fabio Hager Sexteto)

Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev: tango (“I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE” by Måneskin)

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater: contemporary (“Ghost [Acoustic]” by Justin Bieber)

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart: paso doble (“bury a friend” by Billie Eilish)

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki: paso doble (“Get Ghost” by Mark Ronson, Passion Pit and A$AP Ferg)

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko: jazz (“Look What You Made Me Do” by Taylor Swift)

Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong: tango (“Oogie Boogie’s Song” by Ed Ivory and Ken Page)

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy: Argentine tango (“Shivers” by District 78 feat. Mikayla Lynn)

Team dances:

Team Wicked (“The Witches Are Back” from “Hocus Pocus 2”)

Vinny and Koko

Shangela and Gleb

Gabby and Val

Heidi and Artem

Jordin and Brandon

Team Scream (“Heads Will Roll” by Yeah Yeah Yeahs)

Trevor and Emma

Charli and Mark

Wayne and Witney

Daniel and Britt

Fans in the U.S. and Canada can vote during the show, which will air live in all time zones, via disneyplus.com/vote and U.S. fans can also vote via text. The live votes will be combined with the judges’ scores every week to determine the elimination.

“Dancing with the Stars” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Disney+.

