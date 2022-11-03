’90s Night on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ includes relay dances, special guests and a double elimination

“Dancing with the Stars” is reminding us all that we’re very old by turning back the clock for ’90s Night on Monday, but the more important number is two because there will be a double elimination.

The final eight will perform twice — an individual routine and a relay dance — to classic ’90s jams. During the latter, they’ll be backed by live performances by Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue, Vanilla Ice and Kid ‘N Play. Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue will also perform “Whatta Man” during the show. And by the end of the night, two pairs will bid adieu, advancing the final six to the semifinals on Nov. 14.

See the full lineup below:

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson: salsa (“Motownphilly” by Boyz II Men)

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas: tango (“Song 2” by Blur)

Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev: contemporary (“Ironic” by Alanis Morissette)

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater: salsa (“Barbie Girl” by Aqua)

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart: jazz (“Enjoy the Silence” by Depeche Mode)

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki: tango (“What Is Love” by Haddaway)

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko: samba (“Spice Up Your Life” by Spice Girls)

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy: samba (“Livin’ La Vida Loca” by Ricky Martin)

Relay dances:

Shangela & Gleb vs. Daniel & Britt: cha-cha (“Ice Ice Baby” performed live by Vanilla Ice)

Vinny & Koko vs. Trevor & Emma: samba (“My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It)” performed live by En Vogue)

Heidi & Artem vs. Wayne & Witney: samba (“Shoop” performed live by Salt-N-Pepa)

Charli & Mark vs. Gabby & Val: salsa (“Ain’t Gonna Hurt Nobody” performed live by Kid ‘N Play)

Fans in the U.S. and Canada can vote during the show, which will air live in all time zones, via disneyplus.com/vote and U.S. fans can also vote via text. The live votes will be combined with the judges’ scores every week to determine the elimination.

“Dancing with the Stars” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Disney+.

