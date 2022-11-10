‘Dancing with the Stars’ semifinal lineup: Double the dances and another double elimination

The “Dancing with the Stars” semifinal means double the routines and yet another double elimination. That’s what happens when you have a 16-person cast and only 10 weeks of competition.

The remaining six couples will tackle two individual dances on the first theme-less night of the season — get ready for lots of paso dobles and Viennese waltzes — before two couples get axed for the second consecutive week. That will send four couples to the finale on Nov. 21. “Dancing” has had four-team finales every season since the 27th installment in 2018.

See the full lineup below:



Wayne Brady and Witney Carson: paso doble (“Beggin’” by Måneskin); Viennese waltz (“It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World” by James Brown)

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas: Viennese waltz (“Glimpse of Us” by Joji); paso doble (“Espana Cani” by Pascual Marquina)

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater: cha-cha (“Satisfied” by Galantis feat. MAX); Viennese waltz (“Count On Me” by Judah Kelly)

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart: Viennese waltz (“Surprise Yourself” by Jack Garratt); samba (“Light It Up [Remix]” by Major Lazer feat. Nyla and Fuse ODG)

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko: paso doble (“The Edge of Glory” by Lady Gaga); Viennese waltz (“I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston)

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy: waltz (“I’m Kissing You” by Des’ree); paso doble (“Malagueña” by Brian Setzer)

SEE Everything to know about ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 31

Fans in the U.S. and Canada can vote during the show, which will air live in all time zones, via disneyplus.com/vote and U.S. fans can also vote via text. The live votes will be combined with the judges’ scores every week to determine the elimination.

“Dancing with the Stars” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Disney+.

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs every Monday on ABC. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.