‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 31 wish list: 6 female Disney alums from ‘Star Wars,’ ‘High School Musical’ and more [POLL]

With “Dancing with the Stars” set to come back for a 31st season this fall on Disney+, there’s a long list of celebrities who deserve to compete on the dance floor. Below is a list of female stars I think the show should consider inviting to the ballroom to vie for the next Mirror Ball Trophy, and they all happen to have some ties to Disney. Do you agree with my picks? Vote in our poll at the bottom of this post to let us know which you’d most like to see on “DWTS.” And feel free to let us know in the comments what other stars you would like to see when the show comes back in September.

Jennifer Ashton

She has been the chief health and medical correspondent for different ABC (a division of Disney) television programs since 2012. In March 2020, Ashton began her tenure as a co-host of “GMA3: What You Need To Know.” As the world is slowly acclimating to this COVID-19 pandemic, would she be interested in taking part in social gatherings such as dance competitions? ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee finished in third place in season 22, so there is potential for Dr. Ashton to do well despite her very not-dance-related background.

Halle Bailey

She is one half of the R&B duo known as Chloe x Halle along with her sister, Chloe Bailey. Next year, she’ll be seen on the big screen as Ariel in Disney’s upcoming live action remake of “The Little Mermaid.” We all know Halle can sing, but how would she like to try her hand at ballroom dancing?

She gained recognition within this past decade with her roles on the Disney Channel’s “Bizaardvark” and Disney+’s “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.” Not to mention that Rodrigo has also come into her own as a successful singer/songwriter, winning Best New Artist at the Grammys a couple of months ago. “Dancing With the Stars” has proved to be a stepping stone in the past for Disney stars moving into the mainstream, such as Zendaya (season 16 runner-up). So it would make a lot of sense for Rodrigo to be considered.

Christy Carlson Romano

She is an alumni of the Disney Channel with her role as Ren on “Even Stevens” and voicing the title character on the animated series “Kim Possible.” Not to mention that she also has three Broadway credits to her name, including a stint as Belle in Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.” Former Disney kids have done well in the competition before such as Jordan Fisher, the champion of season 25. Like Romano, he also had a musical theater background to help him out. So she deserves to be considered and would be a major contender.

Ashley Tisdale

She is also an alumni of the Disney Channel with her roles as Maddie on the sitcom “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody” and as Sharpay Evans in the “High School Musical” film series. Other cast members from the latter franchise have competed for the Mirror Ball trophy, including Monique Coleman (who came in fourth place on season three) and Corbin Bleu (who was the runner-up on season 17). Why not have Tisdale apply her dancing skills in the ballroom?

She voiced the title character in the 1998 Disney animated film, “Mulan,” appeared as a series regular on “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” and is currently a part of the “Star Wars” universe as Fennec Shand. With all the work Wen has done for Disney over the years, it would make sense for her to be a part of the very first live television series for their streaming service.

