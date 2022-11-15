‘Dancing with the Stars’ Semifinals recap: One last double elimination before the finale [Updating Live Blog]

The “Dancing with the Stars” season 31 contestants are dropping like flies. A double elimination on “90s Night” reduced the show from eight contestants to six, and another double elimination on Semifinals Night narrowed the field to the final four who will compete for the Mirror Ball Trophy in next week’s finale episode. So who survived the final cut and who fell just short of the finals? Follow our live blog below with all the minute-by-minute developments and commentary throughout the night.

To earn their spots in the finale, each celeb had to learn and perform two new dances. Actor and comedian Wayne Brady performed two very different routines: a paso doble and a Viennese waltz. TikTok star Charli D’Amelio also performed a Viennese waltz and a paso doble, perhaps so the judges and viewing audience would better be able to compare the season’s two front-runners against each other.

But then drag queen Shangela performed, you guessed it, a paso doble and a Viennese waltz. “Bachelorette” star Gabby Windey got a traditional waltz and a paso doble. Mixing things up a little bit were actor Daniel Durant, performing a Viennese waltz and a samba (a dangerously difficult dance style this late in the competition). And actor Trevor Donovan performed a cha cha and a Viennese waltz. So it was waltzes all around, plus plenty of pasos. No contemporary or jazz routines, though; the producers weren’t letting any of the contestants off that easy. And with such similar lineups of dances, we and the judges had an apples-to-apples comparison when it came to picking the final four.

So who gave the best performances and who advanced? Follow along below to find out (times listed are Eastern).

