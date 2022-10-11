Shangela on calling out ‘Dancing with the Stars’ host Alfonso Ribeiro for his name gaffe: ‘I’ve been called worse things in my life’

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko received their highest score of the season so far — a 32 for their Charleston — on Monday’s “Dancing with the Stars,” but the drag superstar’s most memorable moment came after the dance when she called out co-host Alfonso Ribeiro for mistakenly calling her “Angela” last week. But, fear not, there are no hard feelings.

“As long as they give me lovely scores they can call me anything — no, they cannot,” Shangela joked to Entertainment Weekly after the show. “I have such a great time and so much fun with Alfonso and his wife’s name’s Angela, so I get it, trust me. I’ve been called worse things in my life than just Angela. But I will say that it’s so much fun to be able to have these fun exchanges with people here.”

During their post-dance interview in the skybox, Ribeiro asked Shangela about her unfamiliarity with sickle foot, but she quickly changed the subject. “The real question: Did you learn my name?” she quipped.

“Well… hello. Hello. Listen, I mean, yes. OK. You got me before I got to you,” Ribeiro, caught off guard, replied, before composing himself. “Listen, I wanted to say, the last couple of weeks, I did actually say your name a couple of times wrong. I did say ‘Angela,’ which is my wife’s name, so it was a term of endearment. You know what I’m saying?”

“You know I love you, baby. And you are my Alfondo,” Shangela deadpanned.

Last week, the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” legend posted a clip on Instagram of her cringe face after Ribeiro called her the wrong name and shared similar sentiment. “Let me say this … Alfonso is the absolute sweetest guy, and his wife’s name is actually ANGELA 😆 but he always apologizes to me and I always say ‘baby, just don’t mess up these scores and we’re Good!'” she wrote. “But my EYE reactions have me dying laughing over here!!! Trust me tho, this isn’t the worst my name has ever been butchered and thanks to y’all’s votes I’ll be there next week for Alfonso to try again! 😂”

This, of course, hasn’t been the only name faux pas on “Dancing” this season. Last week, Tyra Banks called Charli D’Amelio‘s boyfriend “Logan” instead of Landon Barker. She apologized on Monday’s show, but ended up flubbing his name again.

“I called your boyfriend Landon Barker and his name is Logan,” the host said after D’Amelio’s performance. “OK, I just said it backwards again. What is wrong with me with this? Why can’t I get this right? They said it in my ear last week, I got it wrong. Now that I’m reading it and I’m getting it wrong. Hello, Landon, I am so sorry. Your woman did so well tonight.”

“Dancing with the Stars” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Disney+.

