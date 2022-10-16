‘Dancing with the Stars’ preview: Who will excel and who will struggle during grueling 2-night event [WATCH]

“I think the dance styles for the most part are going to complement and help a lot of the stars in terms of probably seeing their highest scores yet this season,” argues Gold Derby contributor Cordell Martin about the upcoming “Most Memorable Year Night” on “Dancing with the Stars.” “Also, with it being ‘Most Memorable Year,’ the judges tend to go a little easy in terms of judging and base it more on the feel of the dance, the story behind the dance, and the emotion behind it.” Martin discussed the upcoming episode — and recapped “Disney+ Night” — with me and fellow contributor Jeffrey Kare. Watch our video slugfest above for our “Dancing with the Stars” Stories Week preview.

After four weeks of competition the remaining 12 celebrities are going into their most grueling week thus far. Because they’re learning two full routines instead of just one. They’ll perform one dance on Monday for “Most Memorable Year Night.” Then on Tuesday the special two-night event continues with more performances on “Prom Night” which will also include dance marathons for the contestants.

“I’m certainly curious to see what everyone’s going to come up with for their routines,” says Kare, who is especially interested in how Jessie James Decker, Wayne Brady, and Jordin Sparks will fare dancing to their own songs. “I’m definitely nervous for Trevor [Donovan],” adds Martin about the celeb who finished in the bottom two on “Disney+ Night” but was saved by the judges. He’s performing a jazz routine, which may not necessarily play to his strengths. And there’s little room for error. There will be eliminations on night one and night two, which will whittle the competition down to the top 10. Make or update your predictions here to let us know what you think will happen on Monday and Tuesday night.

