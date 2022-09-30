‘Dancing with the Stars’ poll results: Less than half of fans think Teresa Giudice should have been eliminated

“Dancing with the Stars” ended its second week with a split decision: reality star Teresa Giudice and actress Cheryl Ladd were the bottom two after the judges’ scores and viewer votes were added together. But even though Ladd had the lower total judges’ score (and the lowest score out of all contestants), she was the one who ended up being saved. Did the judges make the right call? Scroll down for our complete poll results.

Giudice led our poll with just under half of respondents (48%) saying she was rightly eliminated, which is similar to how it went down with the judges, who were split right down the middle. Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli voted for Giudice to stay, but Carrie Ann Inaba and Len Goodman voted to save Ladd. Since Goodman is the head judge, his vote breaks the tie, which meant Giudice was eliminated. (To put it more simply, Goodman’s vote counts twice.)

But while Giudice had a plurality of votes in our poll, 48% means that more than half of our respondents thought she should have stayed in the competition. That doesn’t mean the rest thought Cheryl Ladd should have been sent packing. Only about a third of our readers said that (36%). The last 16% were divided between other contestants who weren’t in the bottom two, led by country singer Jessie James Decker (4.65%).

Surprisingly, right after Decker were two celebs who actually finished on top of the judges’ leaderboard: “Bachelorette” Gabby Windey and TikTok influencer Charli D’Amelio (2.33% each). Perhaps there’s a little “Bachelor Nation” fatigue among the audience and protest to an experienced dancer like D’Amelio competing against amateurs. But if there is backlash, it only amounted to less than 5% total this week, so those two celebs probably shouldn’t sweat it just yet.

