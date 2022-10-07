‘Dancing with the Stars’ video slugfest: Breaking down ‘Bond Night’ and whose dances we’re scared for on ‘Disney+ Night’ [WATCH]

Sadly, I wasn’t surprised by the elimination of actress Cheryl Ladd on “Bond Night” on “Dancing with the Stars,” and neither were Gold Derby contributors Jeffrey Kare and Cordell Martin when we convened for our video slugfest to discuss that episode and preview what’s to come. She’d landed in the bottom two the previous week and was only barely saved by the judges. But she didn’t have the worst performance according to the scores. So there’s one celebrity we think might overstay their welcome and a few whose dances we’re especially worried about for the upcoming “Disney+ Night.” Watch our slugfest above.

“I’m not surprised with the bottom two,” says Martin about Ladd and meteorologist Sam Champion, who were the celebs on the chopping block after judges’ scores and viewer votes were combined. Kare wasn’t surprised either; he observes that when you “make it in the bottom two two weeks in a row, odds are you’re going home the second week.” That also happened to “Real Housewives” star Teresa Giudice, who was in the bottom two on premiere night and then eliminated on “Elvis Night.”

But Ladd and Champion both got higher scores from the judges than “Jersey Shore” star Vinny Guadagnino. Despite being at the bottom of the leaderboard twice now, though, he has yet to land in the bottom two, showing that he has significant support from fans voting at home. “He’s going to be like ‘Grocery Store’ Joe. I’m already accepting it,” says Martin, referencing another low-scoring celeb from season 27 who stuck around thanks to hiss rabid fan base. “I don’t think he’s going to make it to the finals, per se, but he’s going to be here a lot longer than what I think the judges are predicting.”

As for who might be in danger instead, Martin predicts that “it will be a combination between Sam, Jessie [James Decker], and Trevor [Donovan]” in the bottom two. Champion will be getting another difficult routine that might not complement his warm personality, the aggressive paso doble, while Donovan got the notoriously difficult samba and Decker will be performing a demanding jive. Kare agrees with Martin about those three and adds that “if it’s either Jessie or Trevor along with Sam, then yeah, I see Sam going.” So Champion may have to dance like a champion if he hopes to make it to week five.

