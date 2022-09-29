‘Dancing with the Stars’ video slugfest: Dishing the highs and lows of ‘Elvis Night’ and that split-decision elimination [WATCH]

“I thought it was a great theme night for all the contestants. Elvis is one of those artists who has timeless music, so I thought that his music really worked well,” says Cordell Martin about the Elvis Presley-themed episode of “Dancing with the Stars” that aired on September 26. “You saw a lot of progression for a lot of those contestants that scored at the bottom of the leaderboard last week. You also got to see a lot of the stars’ personalities come through this week.” Martin joined me and his fellow Gold Derby contributor Jeffrey Kare to discuss the latest dances — and the latest results — on the competition series. Watch above.

Two celebs who didn’t have a good night were “Charlie’s Angels” actress Cheryl Ladd and “Real Housewives” reality TV star Teresa Giudice. Ladd struggled through a complex tango, while Giudice made mistakes during her fast-paced jive. They ended up at the bottom of the judges’ leaderboard and then as the ultimate bottom two when viewer votes were factored in. Giudice was eliminated despite Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli voting for her to stay. Carrie Ann Inaba and Len Goodman opted to save Ladd, and head judge Goodman had the tie-breaking vote, which sealed Giudice’s fate.

“I think the judges knew if they would’ve saved Teresa she only would’ve been back on the bottom next week,” says Martin about the ouster. “I’m not really sad to see Teresa go,” adds Kare. “While she and [pro partner] Pasha improved a bit from last week, I don’t think that was saying much … I’m a bit nervous for Cheryl moving forward, how she’s going to do next week because if she doesn’t fare any better then I could see her not only being back in the bottom two but probably being the next to go.”

