‘Dancing with the Stars’: Could Vinny Guadagnino be this year’s (gulp) Bobby Bones?

Dance ability isn’t the only factor that affects a contestant’s performance on “Dancing with the Stars.” While half of the results are determined by the judges’ scores, the other half depends on the votes of viewers at home. That’s how we got Bobby Bones, one of the most shocking victors in the history of the show. Could “Jersey Shore” reality star Vinny Guadagnino follow in his footsteps this year?

Bobby Bones was never the best dancer in season 27. Rivals like Milo Manheim and Evanna Lynch consistently outscored him on the judges’ leaderboard. But he had charisma and enthusiasm in spades, and the country radio personality came to the show with a highly motivated fan base that has helped other country celebs like Kellie Pickler, Jana Kramer, and Lauren Alaina make it far into the competition, with Pickler also winning.

Now we’ve got Vinny Guadagnino. Like Bones, his footwork needs work and his technique leaves much to be desired, but his game attitude and willingness to learn and grow have endeared him to the “DWTS” audience in addition to the built-in fan base he brought in from “Jersey Shore.” On the first night of competition he got the lowest judges’ score, but fan votes kept him safe. Then in week three he had the lowest score again, but fan votes kept him safe. And in this week’s two-night event, his combined scores were the lowest yet again, but, you guessed it, fan votes kept him safe.

With most struggling dancers who are loved by fans, there’s usually an upper limit to how far they can go. Baseball player David Ross made it to runner-up position in season 24. “Bachelor Nation” personality Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile stalled out at number-five in Bones’s season. But Bones defied the scores to get all the way to the Mirror Ball Trophy. Will Guadagnino be the next people’s champion?

