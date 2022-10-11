‘Dancing with the Stars’: Vinny Guadagnino opened up about anxiety before performing the show’s hardest dance

“I’ve had the lowest scores twice now. Definitely disappointed. I keep trying to tell myself that I’m learning. It’s my first time doing this, but this sucks,” admitted Luca Guadagnino on “Dancing with the Stars” during his clip package on “Disney+ Night.” He opened up about his struggles to pro partner Koko Iwasaki, which go beyond just where he stands on the leaderboard.

“The show is exposing some anxiety that I have,” Guadagnino explained. “I grew up with anxiety, and it manifests itself in different places. I don’t get stage fright in any other aspect of my life. It’s the stage mixed with dancing. Bring them together and it’s causing the challenge.” Iwasaki was surprised that someone as outgoing as he is would struggle with these feelings, and he told her, “Guys aren’t really supposed to talk about it.”

“DWTS” producers didn’t make it easy on him this week, though. After getting the lowest score on “Bond Night,” he had to dance a samba on “Disney+ Night” — notoriously the hardest dance style on the show. But he could relate to the themes of the Disney film he was paying tribute to, “Luca”: “When Luca was first learning how to walk he was stumbling all over the place. That’s me. Eventually Luca gets his footing and then he’s racing Vespas. That’s where I’m trying to get to.”

Did Guadagnino get there with his dance? I’m not so sure about that. Judge Derek Hough had issues with his lack of balance, but told him, “I cannot help but smile when I watch you dance.” Bruno Tonioli also highlighted his commitment to his character, though the actual samba was “far from perfect.” Carrie Ann Inaba said he was “far improved” from last week, though. Len Goodman agreed that it was a “huge improvement.”

And he didn’t end up on the bottom of the leaderboard this time! He scored 29 out of 40 (including an 8 from Inaba that, I’m not gonna lie, seemed a little too generous to me). That tied him for ninth place out of the 13 celebs who performed. Unsurprisingly, he escaped the bottom two yet again; viewer votes have reliably kept him out of harm’s way even when he has had the lowest score, so moving higher up the scoreboard made it even easier for him to advance to the next round. Click here to predict what you think will happen next week when there will be two nights of competition instead of just one.





