Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki have some thoughts on Len Goodman’s ‘harsh’ critique on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki had far from their best dance on “Dancing with the Stars'” Michel Bublé Night on Monday as the “Jersey Shore” star flubbed a few steps in their cha-cha, leading to head judge Len Goodman calling the routine “a mess.”

“I did [think] that it was a little harsh. I thought that was harsh,” Iwasaki told Us Weekly of the critique by Goodman, who’s been tough on the pair from the beginning.

Guadagnino knows he messed up, to which he owned up during the episode as well. “I know that, I’m not denying that at all,” he said. “So, however he wants to judge that, he can. I’m happy that we recovered and kept going [because] it was still a fire dance, you know? And we’ve done it so many times, start to finish, obviously.”

The pair received fairer remarks from the other judges, including guest judge Bublé, who awarded them an 8. They earned a 36, the lowest score of the night and the only one that didn’t break 40. Despite that, they were saved by fan votes and did not land in the bottom two. But Guadagnino, whom Derek Hough dubbed the “people’s champion,” does not want to solely rely on votes to progress through the competition.

SEE Team dances are back on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ — see the full Halloween Night slate

“I’m trying not to beat myself up over being in last place and keep making it through. Obviously it’s a weird situation and feeling to be in,” he explained. “But at the same time, I think there are a couple different competitions happening right now. There’s a dance competition and there’s also just, like, a competition with myself, what people are seeing, the journey that we’re on and everything. And whatever they want to watch and what to vote for, that’s up to the people. And I’m so happy. The feeling of love and support is such a good feeling.”

Iwasaki, a first-time pro, has “100 percent respect for every single one” of the judges and takes their critiques to heart. “We just literally apply it and we do what we have to do to make sure we don’t get those same critiques again,” she said.”

“However these judges judge us, no one can judge me harder than I judge myself,” Guadagnino added. “They’re light work. They’re a dream. I’m not upset with what they say. I’m like, ‘We did the dance 100 times. How come it just didn’t click for that three seconds?’ You know?”

“Dancing with the Stars” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Disney+.

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs every Monday on ABC. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.