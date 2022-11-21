Who SHOULD win ‘Dancing with the Stars’ tonight? Almost 2,000 fans say …

We’re coming upon one of the most closely matched “Dancing with the Stars” finales in years. From the very start of season 31 our users have been predicting the winner. But who should win? After the Semi-Finals we polled our readers and almost 2,000 responded. Scroll down for the complete results.

It was far from a blowout, but TikTok star Charli D’Amelio won a plurality of votes with well over a third of respondents (39.08%) rooting for her to prevail. But that means more than 60% of “DWTS” fans are rooting for someone else. Ranked second in our poll was “Bachelorette” star Gabby Windey with 22.82%. She was followed closely by actor, singer, and TV host Wayne Brady with 20.96%. Last was drag queen Shangela with a still-significant 17.13% of the vote.

All four finalists come to the table with different strengths. D’Amelio, who danced competitively for most of her life, has the technique down pat. She has been so good so consistently that she always topped the judges’ leaderboard. Every. Single. Week. But since she has always had the scores to keep her safe, does she have the fan base she needs to claim the title?

Windey, a former cheerleader, also has expert technique, but arguably a bigger advantage for her is “Bachelor Nation.” That fan base is so strong that two of the last three Mirror Ball Champions have been “Bachelorette” stars: Hannah Brown in season 28 and Kaitlyn Bristowe in season 29.

Brady and Shangela have also proved themselves to be strong dancers capable of perfect-10 performances, but if they haven’t quite matched D’Amelio and Windey’s technique, they have more than compensated with their showmanship. Brady is a natural performer with charisma to spare, and Shangela is a drag performer used to showstopping, larger-than-life performances.

Who will win may come down to who has the strongest fan base, which is hard to guess because Brady, Windey, and D’Amelio have never been at the bottom when judges’ scores and viewer votes were added together, so we don’t really know how their fan bases stack up against each other. Which is fitting since there’s no clear consensus about who should win either.

