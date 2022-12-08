Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc will be 16th film character to inspire multiple Golden Globe nominations

Nearly three decades into his acting career, Daniel Craig earned his first Golden Globe notice for his lead performance as eccentric detective Benoit Blanc in the 2019 mystery movie “Knives Out.” Although he was defeated in this Best Film Comedy/Musical Actor race by Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”), his portrayal of Blanc may still be honored by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association since the character’s story has now continued in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” Even a nomination for the sequel would make him only the 16th performer to receive multiple Golden Globe mentions for playing a single film character.

Three years ago, Craig placed fourth in Gold Derby’s final Best Film Comedy/Musical Actor nominations predictions, and his “Glass Onion” performance puts him two spots higher on our current list. The only actor outpacing him this time is “The Banshees of Inisherin” star Colin Farrell, who is seeking his second win in the category after triumphing for “In Bruges” in 2009. We also predict that “Glass Onion” will follow “Knives Out” as a Best Film Comedy/Musical nominee and pick up bids for Best Film Supporting Actress (Janelle Monáe) and Best Film Screenplay.

Craig would be only the fourth male actor to earn HFPA recognition for a comedy or musical film and at least one of its sequels. This precedent was established by Peter Sellers, whose first three lead Golden Globe nominations came for his portrayal of Inspector Jacques Clouseau in “The Pink Panther” (1965), “The Return of the Pink Panther” (1976), and “The Pink Panther Strikes Again” (1977). He has since been followed by Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow (“Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl,” 2004; “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest,” 2007) and Sacha Baron Cohen as Borat Sagdiyev (“Borat,” 2007; “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” 2021).

The four examples contained to the Best Film Drama Actor category are Peter O’Toole as King Henry II (“Becket,” 1965; “The Lion in Winter,” 1969), Al Pacino as Michael Corleone (“The Godfather,” 1973; “The Godfather Part II,” 1975; “The Godfather Part III,” 1991), Gene Hackman as Jimmy “Popeye” Doyle (“The French Connection,” 1972; “French Connection II,” 1976), and Paul Newman as Eddie Felson (“The Hustler,” 1962; “The Color of Money,” 1987).

In 2011, Michael Douglas received a supporting nomination for reprising his 1988 Best Film Drama Actor-winning “Wall Street” role of Gordon Gekko in “Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps.” Five years later, Sylvester Stallone was awarded the Best Film Supporting Actor Golden Globe for playing Rocky Balboa in “Creed” after having contended for the 1977 lead drama prize as the star of “Rocky.”

Included among the six women in this club are comedy/musical nominees Barbra Streisand as Fanny Brice (“Funny Girl,” 1969; “Funny Lady,” 1976), Anjelica Huston as Morticia Addams (“The Addams Family,” 1992; “Addams Family Values,” 1994), and Renée Zellweger as Bridget Jones (“Bridget Jones’s Diary,” 2002; “Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason,” 2005), dramatic actresses Uma Thurman as Beatrix Kiddo (“Kill Bill: Volume 1,” 2004; “Kill Bill: Volume 2,” 2005) and Cate Blanchett as Queen Elizabeth I (“Elizabeth,” 1999; “Elizabeth: The Golden Age,” 2008), and drama-to-comedy category jumper Judi Dench as Queen Victoria (“Mrs. Brown,” 1998; “Victoria & Abdul,” 2018).

Craig would be the ninth actor in this group to prevail on either of his outings, after Douglas, Stallone, Streisand (1969), Hackman (1972), Dench (1998), Blanchett (1999), and dual champs O’Toole and Baron Cohen.

Nominations for the 80th Golden Globes will be revealed on Monday, December 12. The awards ceremony is set to air on NBC and stream on Peacock on Tuesday, January 10.