Daniel Craig explains why the Oscar-nominated ‘No Time to Die’ visual effects elevated his final Bond adventure

It has been 42 years since the visual effects craftspeople behind James Bond’s death-defying stunts and action sequences have received Academy Awards recognition. But that changed this year with “No Time To Die,” the blockbuster finale of star Daniel Craig’s tenure as 007. The Cary Jojo Fukunaga film received three total nominations at the 2022 Oscars, including Best Song for Billie Eilish, Best Sound, and Best Visual Effects for Mark Bakowski, Chris Corbould, Jonathan Fawkner, Joel Green, and Charlie Noble.

“The collaboration has been the biggest thing,” Corbould said in a special interview with Craig and stuntman Lee Morrison about working on the franchise. Corbould, an Oscar winner for “Inception,” is a six-time nominee whose history with Bond dates all the way back to 1977’s “The Spy Who Loved Me.” Corbould also worked on “Moonraker,” the last Bond movie nominated for Best Visual Effects.

“When you say it like that it just seems crazy,” Craig said of the long gap between Bond VFX nominations. “The small time that I’ve been involved with this, the stuff we’ve done and the achievements these guys have accomplished – that seems crazy.”

Craig said the key to working with Corbould and the team on his five Bond films – from “Casino Royale” through “No Time to Die” – is their care at connecting the lavish visuals with the story being told at the moment.

“What works so brilliantly – and why I’ve loved working with every one of them for so long – is that we always talk about how to tell the story. You can have action sequences, you can have the most spectacular sequences in the world but they go for naught unless they’re part of the emotional drive of the story,” Craig said.

“We can all go into a field and blow things up and there’s nothing wrong with that, I quite like doing that, but if it doesn’t make sense in the storyline it’s absolutely useless,” he added.

Watch the full exclusive interview with Craig, Corbould, and the team above.

