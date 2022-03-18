Daniel Radcliffe to Chris Columbus: Not so fast on that next Harry Potter

In a conversation with The New York Times promoting his upcoming Paramount release “The Lost City,” Daniel Radcliffe threw an expelliarmus in the direction of Chris Columbus. The Boy Who Lived is not particularly interested in filming an adaptation of the play “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.”

In a recent Variety interview, the O.G. “Potter” director said that he loves the stage “Potter” sequel written by Jack Thorne (in collaboration with John Tiffany and J.K. Rowling) that is currently up in London, New York, Melbourne, San Francisco, and Hamburg, with productions in Toronto and Tokyo imminent. He noted that “the kids are actually the right age to play those roles,” and added that bringing the play to the screen is “a small fantasy.”

Alas, it looks like it’ll have to stay a fantasy for now.

Radcliffe, who is devilish and charming as a crazed zillionaire in “The Lost City,” knows he could make a world of “Potter” fanatics happy by reprising the role, but is not letting himself feel pressured. “This isn’t the answer that anybody’s going to want,” he said, adding that he was only able to enjoy the recent HBO “Potter” reunion, “because it’s not a part of my day-to-day life anymore.”

He continued, saying “I’m really happy with where I am now, and to go back would be such a massive change to my life. I’m never going to say never, but the ‘Star Wars’ guys had like 30, 40 years before they went back. For me, it’s only been 10. It’s not something I’m really interested in doing right now.”

Radcliffe’s post-“Potter” career has been a nice mix of independent films, like the lowkey rom-com “What If” and the surreal “Swiss Army Man” (in which he played a flatulent corpse), as well as well-received stage productions in both London and New York.

In addition to keeping busy with projects of his own choosing, there’s also the issue of likely wishing to steer clear of anything affiliated with Rowling, who has become a magnet for social media controversy. In 2020, Radcliffe wrote a blog post for The Trevor Project in response to tweets from Rowling that many felt were transphobic. “Jo is unquestionably responsible for the course my life has taken,” he began, but added that he felt “compelled to say something at this moment.” He then essentially apologized on behalf of the “Potter” series, adding “I really hope that you don’t entirely lose what was valuable in these stories to you.”

