Danielle Finn eliminated on ‘American Idol’ — was she robbed? [POLL]

And just like that, Danielle Finn‘s journey on “American Idol” has come to an end. This 17-year-old from Los Angeles learned the unfortunate news during Sunday’s three-hour Top 20 reveal episode. “That’s all right,” Danielle told Ryan Seacrest with a smile, trying to make light of the bad situation. The host thanked Danielle for being a part of the reality TV show’s 20th season, adding, “It was a pleasure meeting you. I’m sorry it didn’t go any further, but it wouldn’t be the same without you. So thank you.” Did America get it wrong by cutting Danielle from the Top 24? Vote in our poll below that asks which eliminated contestant was most robbed.

Only a portion of Danielle’s audition was shown in the season premiere of “American Idol,” suggesting she was never someone the producers wanted to really focus on. During Hollywood Week 2022, her performance of “Easy on Me” during the genre challenge wowed Katy Perry for all of the “crazy notes” she was able to hit. However, her showstoppers rendition of “Evergreen” prompted Katy to call it the “worst” performance she’s given on the show. Despite that negative criticism, the teenager advanced to the Top 24.

Danielle’s Hawaii showcase song of “Your Song” didn’t impress our “Idol” reviewer Vincent Mandile, who wrote, “‘Your Song’ is a classic, yet unassumingly difficult. Danielle sounded great after a bit of a shaky start. Was it a memorable performance? Not sure. This was definitely better than her last performance though, so redemption achieved. At this stage, ‘a good solid job,’ as Luke Bryan said might not be enough.”

Also eliminated from Danielle’s first group was Scarlet. Bad news for those two meant great news for the other 10 singers from Group 1, as they all advanced to the Top 20 based on America’s votes. They are: Jay Copeland, Elli Rowe, Tristen Gressett, Sage, Mike Parker, Emyrson Flora, Dan Marshall, Jacob Moran, HunterGirl and Nicolina.

As for Group 2, Kenedi Anderson‘s withdrawal meant that there would be only one person eliminated on Sunday night. That ended up being Sir Blayke. Thus, the 10 artists from the second group who made it into the Top 20 are: Cadence Baker, Allegra Miles, Lady K, Ava Maybee, Noah Thompson, Leah Marlene, Cameron Whitcomb, Christian Guardino, Katyrah Love and Fritz Hager.