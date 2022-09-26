Danielle Reyes congratulates Taylor on her ‘Big Brother 24’ victory: ‘New Queen is in the house!’

Twenty years to the day after Danielle Reyes finished second on “Big Brother 3,” Taylor Hale became the first Black woman to win the game when she beat Monte Taylor in Sunday’s Season 24 finale — and don’t think Danielle didn’t notice.

“New Queen is in the house! Congratulations Taylor! I’m so proud of you,” she tweeted Monday before quoting lyrics from Beyonce‘s “Formation”: “You know you that bitch when you cause all this conversation / Always stay gracious, best revenge is your paper.”

The first Black houseguest to make the final two, Danielle lost to Lisa Donahue by a jury vote of 9-1. Her loss was widely attributed to the fact that, at the time, jury members were sent back home after their evictions and could watch the show, allowing them to witness Danielle’s cutthroat moves and gameplay. Since then, jury members have been sequestered and are only provided footage of the comps and ceremonies.

Taylor, who’s the mothership series’ second Black winner after Season 23 champ Xavier Prather, pulled out an 8-1 win following a solid jury Q&A, featuring the instantly quotable “I’m the block-buster” line, and a killer speech, in which she honed in on her resilience as she went from a Week 1 pariah who was never given the benefit of the doubt to the verge of $750,000. “I am not a shield. I am a sword,” she said. “I am not a victim. I am a victor.” The 27-year-old also became the first winner to be voted America’s Favorite Houseguest, giving her an additional $50,000.

Taylor has repeatedly named Danielle as one of her favorite players. Danielle also retweeted a pre-season interview with Taylor, in which she called Danielle an “absolute mastermind who should have won her season” and said she planned to model her game after her. “She is perfect!” Danielle tweeted.

