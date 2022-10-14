‘Dark Glasses’: Master of horror Dario Argento returns with ‘inventive kills’ and ‘gore aplenty’

On October 13, Shudder premiered “Dark Glasses,” the highly anticipated return from the master of horror, Dario Argento. Fleeing her predator, a young escort (Ilenia Pastorelli) crashes her car and loses her sight. She emerges from the initial shock determined to fight for her life, but she is no longer alone. Defending her and acting as her eyes is a little boy, Chin (Andrea Zhang), who survived the car accident. But the killer won’t give up his victim. Who will be saved?

Reviews for the thriller are mixed, earning it a current score of 58% on Rotten Tomatoes to date. But what exactly are critics saying about Argento’s latest?

Hope Madden of MaddWolf cheers Argento’s gory return. “There are some inventive kills, gore aplenty, and loads of reminders of why Argento has developed such a boisterous following. This is by no means his best film, but it’s by no means his worst, either. Everyone yells when they shouldn’t yell, everyone pauses when they shouldn’t pause, everyone talks when they shouldn’t talk, but who cares when the blood is this red and free-flowing?”

Alyse Wax of Collider starts by noting that the last film by the legendary director was 10 years ago. “Luckily, ‘Dark Glasses’ is good. Not great, but a decent film that isn’t an embarrassment on the brilliant director’s resume.” She continues, “’Dark Glasses’ is much closer to Argento’s giallo roots than many of his movies. There is nothing supernatural to be seen here. The killer is very human, and like any good giallo, his preferred method of murder is with his gloved hands: he garrotes his victims.” It may not be “Suspiria” or “Tenebrae,” but it’s better than “Dracula 3D.”

Pat Brown of Slant Magazine opens the review by praising the opening scene, but from thereon, it goes downhill. “Sadly, nothing approaching the strange, evocative quality of this opening scene occurs throughout the remainder of ‘Dark Glasses,’ which turns out to be, at best, a substandard slasher. To get the story rolling, Argento and co-writer Franco Ferrini rely on a standard-model Jack the Ripper story about a serial killer stalking sex workers.” The coherence of the film is a bit off. “Pastorelli’s exaggerated mannerisms, which Diana adopts seemingly moments after finding out that she’s blind, might constitute a bold, if still questionable, anti-naturalistic choice in another film, but there’s little coherence to the numerous artificialities on display throughout ‘Dark Glasses.’”

Jonathan Romney of Screen International notes that the film “is a strictly anaemic affair from Dario Argento, the godfather of Italian giallo horror. A by-the-book woman-in-peril chiller – with a kid in peril added to up the ante – the director’s first film since 2012’s ‘Dracula 3D’ has a few moments of flamboyant style, but these are surface trimmings on a preposterous, creakily old-school number.” He adds, “You almost suspect that Argento is daring us to keep a straight face, although the film doesn’t come across as having much humour, or indeed self-awareness” In the end, the film is mostly a disappointment in the eyes of Romney “although Argentophiles may applaud a ludicrous and copiously gory climax.”

Michael Nordine of Variety writes, “The violent, visual excesses of the genre he helped create are such that it feels more appropriate for Argento to stick around long past his prime rather than gracefully retire at the height of his abilities. And while only those blindly devoted to him will fail to see how patently ridiculous his latest offering is, only those immune to the puerile charm of attack dogs, eclipses and water snakes will fail to enjoy ‘Dark Glasses”’even a little.” Her continues, “The scenes in which Diana first adjusts to a sightless life — something she does with the help of an aide played by Asia Argento — are among the film’s best, if only because they afford the kind of breathing room that Argento is otherwise loath to allow.”

