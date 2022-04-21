Daya Betty (‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’) finale spotlight: Pros and a con for predicting her to win

When RuPaul Charles crowns “America’s next drag superstar” on the season 14 grand finale of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” it will be after 16 queens were narrowed down to a first ever final five by two talent shows, 10 eliminations, five non-eliminations, one double-elimination, six chocolate bars, one disappointing “Snatch Game” resulting in seven bottom queens, six mini challenges, two double shantays, one gold bar, and 14 maxi challenges. Needless to say, Daya Betty, Angeria Paris VanMichaels, Bosco, Lady Camden and Willow Pill have been put through the ringer this season and any one of them is deserving of an induction into the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Hall of Fame with a win. Which queen do YOU think will snatch the season 14 crown on Friday, April 22?

Below is our Daya Betty (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”) finale spotlight, in which we take a closer look at some pros and a con for predicting she will win, including her growth from first eliminated to assassin of lipsync assassins. Agree or disagree? Sound off with your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to make your predictions before the “Grand Finale” airs this Friday on VH1 at 8 pm ET.

SEE ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Season 7 cast: Meet the 8 returning winners [PHOTOS]

PROS

Strong finish : Even if Daya didn’t win the final challenge of the season, she put up an insanely strong sprint to the finish line to secure her spot in the finale after being mostly counted out. Daya earned especially favorable critiques in the penultimate episode for taking risks (crawling down the runway in the music video) and serving iconic fashion (the burned side-bustle gown) that will surely have left a lasting impression on the judges as they assess the queens on finale night.

: Even if Daya didn’t win the final challenge of the season, she put up an insanely strong sprint to the finish line to secure her spot in the finale after being mostly counted out. Daya earned especially favorable critiques in the penultimate episode for taking risks (crawling down the runway in the music video) and serving iconic fashion (the burned side-bustle gown) that will surely have left a lasting impression on the judges as they assess the queens on finale night. Lipsyncs : Because she was literally the first queen to be eliminated by a lipsync, you wouldn’t have guessed that Daya could turn it around so completely that she’d eventually out-perform all three “lipsync assassins” of the season. Daya bested Jasmine Kennedie in the Lalaparuza smackdown, and then took out both DeJa Skye and Jorgeous in one swing. We all know that the finale is about lipsyncs, so is it really that far-fetched to think Daya could extend this impressive resume?

: Because she was literally the first queen to be eliminated by a lipsync, you wouldn’t have guessed that Daya could turn it around so completely that she’d eventually out-perform all three “lipsync assassins” of the season. Daya bested Jasmine Kennedie in the Lalaparuza smackdown, and then took out both and in one swing. We all know that the finale is about lipsyncs, so is it really that far-fetched to think Daya could extend this impressive resume? Growth : The reason Daya went home first and then struggled to make it into the top placement for so long after her return is because of how similar she remained to her drag family member Crystal Methyd. It took the other queens and Ru really beating it into Daya for her to break out of that Methyd shell and find her own voice in the competition. Once she showed that growth into her own skin, Daya blossomed into a winner of the girl group challenge and then hovered around the top for most of the remainder of the season.

SEE ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ winners list

CON

Drama : Given the nature of how the winner is chosen (those #Team hashtags and all), it’s unlikely that Ru would hand-select the “villain of the season” as the winner given so much input from the fandom. As we learned on the reunion episode, Daya has received her share of hate for her attitude toward Jasmine, Jorgeous and others, making her the presumptive least-liked finalist of the five. Ru wouldn’t give us an evil queen winner, would she?

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on VH1. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “RuPaul’s Drag Race 14” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.