Daytime Emmys 2022 winners: Best prediction scores by our Users and Editors

Congratulations to our User Becca for an outstanding score of 100% (18 out of 18 categories) when predicting the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards winners.

Hundreds of people worldwide predicted these daytime champs in 18 categories announced in the ceremony hosted by “Entertainment Tonight” anchors Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner and at the Creative Arts and Lifestyle ceremony held the weekend before. Our top scorer got all the winners right for Best Drama Series (“General Hospital”), Best Actor (John McCook for “The Bold and the Beautiful”) and Best Actress (Mishael Morgan for “The Young and the Restless”), plus even tougher ones like Jeff Kober (“General Hospital”) and Frankie Celenza (“Struggle Meals”).

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our seven Gold Derby Editors predicting, Denton Davidson is in first place at 44.44% (8 of 18 categories correct). Marcus James Dixon, Chris Beachum, Charlie Bright, Joyce Eng, and Paul Sheehan are in second place at 38.89%. I am then at 33.33%. See Editors’ scores.

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy Awards nominees now through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?