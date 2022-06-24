Daytime Emmy predictions: ‘The Young and Restless’ and ‘Kelly Clarkson Show’ will take top honors

According to the combined predictions of hundreds of Gold Derby users who have been placing their bets here in our predictions center, “The Young and the Restless” and “General Hospital” will divide up all the soap opera awards at tonight’s 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, but it’ll be “Y&R” that takes the top prize, Best Drama Series. Scroll down for our complete predictions in 15 categories listed in order of our racetrack odds, with our projected winners highlighted in gold.

This would be the 12th Best Drama Series title for “Y&R,” but it would still trail the all-time record held by “GH,” which has prevailed 14 times. “Y&R” is also tipped to win Best Actor (Peter Bergman, his fourth win), Best Supporting Actor (Jordi Vilasuso, his second win but his first for this show), and Best Directing Team. If we’re right, that would bring its total to six awards when you add the two prizes it won at the Creative Arts Awards. That would make it the most honored drama of the year, but maybe not the most honored show.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” could exceed it for total wins. We’re predicting it to win both of the awards it’s up for at tonight’s telecast — Best Entertainment Talk Show and Best Entertainment Talk Show Host for Kelly Clarkson, both of which it won last year — but it was also the big winner at Creative Arts with five prizes, so it would finish with a total of seven trophies. With the formerly dominant “Ellen DeGeneres Show” now off the air, we could be in the midst of a new Daytime Emmy talk show dynasty.

See who else we’re betting on below. And join all the discussion here in our forums.

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“The Young and the Restless” — 16/5

“General Hospital” — 19/5

“Days of Our Lives’ — 4/1

“The Bold and the Beautiful” — 9/2

“Beyond Salem” — 9/2

BEST ACTOR

Peter Bergman, “The Young and the Restless” — 82/25

James Reynolds, “Days of Our Lives” — 39/10

Eric Martsolf, “Days of Our Lives” — 4/1

John McCook, “The Bold and the Beautiful” — 9/2

Jason Thompson, “The Young and the Restless” — 9/2

BEST ACTRESS

Cynthia Watros, “General Hospital” — 16/5

Mishael Morgan, “The Young and the Restless” — 39/10

Laura Wright, “General Hospital” — 4/1

Arianne Zucker, “Days of Our Lives” — 9/2

Marci Miller, “Days of Our Lives” — 9/2

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Jordi Vilasuso, “The Young and the Restless” — 82/25

James Patrick Stuart, “General Hospital” — 19/5

Bryton James, “The Young and the Restless” — 9/2

Aaron D. Spears, “The Bold and the Beautiful” — 9/2

Jeff Kober, “General Hospital” — 9/2

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kelly Thiebaud, “General Hospital” — 82/25

Stacy Haiduk, “Days of Our Lives” — 19/5

Nancy Lee Grahn, “General Hospital” — 4/1

Kimberlin Brown, “The Bold and the Beautiful” — 9/2

Melissa Ordway, “The Young and the Restless” — 9/2

BEST YOUNG PERFORMER

Sydney Mikayla, “Gneral Hospital” — 16/5

Nicholas Chavez, “General Hospital” — 4/1

William Lipton, “General Hospital” — 4/1

Lindsay Arnold, “Days of Our Lives” — 9/2

Alyvia Alyn Lind, “The Young and the Restless” — 9/2

BEST WRITING TEAM

“General Hospital” — 12/5

“The Young and the Restless” — 3/1

“Days of Our Lives” — 82/25

“Beyond Salem” — 71/20

BEST DIRECTING TEAM

“The Young and the Restless” — 49/20

“General Hospital” — 57/20

“Beyond Salem” — 17/5

“Days of Our Lives” — 69/20

BEST TALK SHOW (ENTERTAINMENT)

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” — 16/5

“The Drew Barrymore Show” — 39/10

“Live with Kelly and Ryan” — 9/2

“Hot Ones” — 9/2

“Today Show with Hoda and Jenna” — 9/2

BEST TALK SHOW HOST (ENTERTAINMENT)

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” — 47/10

“The Drew Barrymore Show” — 3/1

“Live with Kelly and Ryan” — 17/5

“Today Show with Hoda and Jenna” — 7/2

BEST TALK SHOW (INFORMATIVE)

“Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts” — 7/2

“Red Table Talk: The Estefans” — 9/2

“Tamron Hall” — 5/1

“Red Table Talk” — 11/2

“Peace of Mind with Taraji” — 6/1

“GMA3: What You Need to Know” — 7/1

BEST TALK SHOW HOST (INFORMATIVE)

“Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts” — 82/25

“The View” — 4/1

“Tamron Hall” — 4/1

“Red Table Talk: The Estefans” — 9/2

“Peace of Mind with Taraji” — 9/2

BEST GAME SHOW

“Jeopardy!” — 10/3

“The Price is Right” — 37/10

“Family Feud” — 9/2

“Let’s Make a Deal” — 9/2

“Wheel of Fortune” — 9/2

BEST GAME SHOW HOST

Wayne Brady, “Let’s Make a Deal” — 82/25

Steve Harvey, “Family Feud” — 39/10

Leah Remini, “People Puzzler” — 4/1

Pat Sajak, “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” — 9/2

Pat Sajak, “Wheel of Fortune” — 9/2

BEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SHOW

“Entertainment Tonight” — 23/10

“Access Hollywood” — 31/10

“Extra” — 82/25

“Inside Edition” — 7/2

PREDICTthe Daytime Emmy winners

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?