Daytime Emmys shocker: ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ not nominated for Best Talk Show for the first time ever

There are three guarantees in life: death, taxes, and that “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” will earn a Daytime Emmy nomination for Best Talk Show. But that wasn’t the case when the 2022 noms were announced on May 5. The long-running show, which comes to an end later this month after 19 seasons on the air, isn’t among the top five that made the cut. Check out the complete list of nominations here.

This year’s nominees for Best Entertainment Talk Show are “The Drew Barrymore Show,” “Hot Ones,” “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” and “Today Show with Hoda and Jenna.” “Ellen” ended up with only two nominations: Best Writing Team for a Daytime Non-Fiction Program and Best Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design. Last year the show also had just two nominations, but Best Entertainment Talk Show was one of them; it lost to “Kelly Clarkson.”

In the first four years of “Ellen,” Best Talk Show was presented as a single category, which “Ellen” won all four times (2004-2007). Then the category was split into Best Entertainment Talk Show and Best Informative Talk Show, with “Ellen” slotted on the entertainment side. She was nominated every year from 2008-2021, winning eight more times overall. That brought her total to 12 Best Talk Show victories, more than any other show in Daytime Emmy history.

But behind-the-scenes trouble came to light in 2020 when her production crew was reportedly left in the dark about the show’s switch to shooting from DeGeneres’s home at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Further allegations surfaced against her show for having a toxic work environment. Those tarnished the image of a star who had been beloved for kicking down Hollywood’s closet door for LGBTQIA+ artists in Hollywood and voicing a beloved Disney character (Dory from “Finding Nemo” and “Finding Dory”). The complaints contradicted the image of a celebrity who ended her show by saying, “Be kind to one another.”

“Ellen” will be eligible one more time for Best Entertainment Talk Show, assuming she decides to enter it for consideration. Since the Daytime Emmys follow the calendar year, the episodes that have aired from January to May can be nominated in 2023. So is this the end of “Ellen’s” Daytime Emmys story, or will she reemerge this time next year?

