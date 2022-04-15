What’s next for DC Comics at Warner Bros. Discovery?

Much like Commissioner Gordon sends up a bat signal, Warner Bros. has sent up a producer signal.

Now that the studio has completed its merger with Discovery (the new name being Warner Bros. Discovery, though as we saw with Viacom and CBS’s merger it took a few names before settling on Paramount Global) the top brass has admitted that they have yet to fully maximize their superhero IP in a way that Disney has done with its Marvel properties. Ask a common person to name comic book heroes and they’ll likely rattle off Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman, but it’s a title like “Guardians of the Galaxy” that cartwheels its way to box office glory and mainstream appeal.

As Variety reports, the studio has concluded they need a “Czar” in charge of all DC Comics IP, a role similar to that of Kevin Feige at Marvel. For a while, comic book scribe Geoff Johns and producer Jon Berg were meant to fill that position, but they were replaced by Walter Hamada in 2018. Under their watch, movie-goers scratched their heads over too many universes and inconsistency of tone. (Compare, say, Batman V Superman: Rise of Justice with Shazam! for a good example of that.) Then there’s the pocket universe of television shows that, unlike Marvel, have no relation to what’s happening on the big screen.

There’s also the issue of what to do about The Flash, a lynchpin character currently played by Ezra Miller, who has been acting increasingly erratic in public and no doubt needs a little time to gather themselves.

When DC films hit they really hit—see the Academy Award-winning “Joker,” or this year’s blockbuster hit and critical success “The Batman”—but it is undeniable that the outfit lacks a single creative vision. No doubt the accountants at Warner Bros. Discovery have run projections through the bat-computer of potential revenue and have convinced the bosses that something must be done. The company needs a savior. Someone faster than a speeding news cycle, who can leap tall boardrooms in a single bound!

Variety named one rumored exec, former Paramount chief Emma Watts, but she apparently doesn’t want the role. It’s understandable, as there does exist among the fanbase of the DC properties an extremely vocal minority who are, to put it mildly, emotionally engaged with every maneuver that involves their caped heroes. Some have already taken to their keyboards in support of Zack Snyder, whose very particular comic book style has both champions and detractors.

