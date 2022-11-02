‘Dead to Me’ final season trailer promises further deceit from iconic duo Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini [WATCH]

“The truth’s gonna come out. It always does,” warns Detective Perez (Diana Maria Riva) in the trailer for the final season of Netflix’s “Dead to Me.” She’s addressing Christina Applegate’s Jen, who in the last episodes will continue to be ensnared in the murder investigation of Steve Wood (James Marsden). In its first two seasons, the dark comedy chronicled the fateful friendship and unfortunate connection between Jen and Linda Cardellini’s Judy, and in the last 10 episodes – which drop on Netflix on Nov. 17 – the duo seem closer and more deceitful than ever. Watch the “Dead to Me” final season trailer above.

The third season trailer begins with a mashup of the series’ biggest moments, from the hit-and-run that killed Jen’s husband, to Jen killing Judy’s fiancé Steve, to Judy uncovering a fortune from the canvases of her paintings, and the shocking hit-and-run that ended last season on a major cliffhanger. The new season picks up in the immediate aftermath of the car accident, with Jen recuperating in the hospital. “Maybe the hugging’s gonna kill me,” Jen snarks at an emotional Judy.

From there, the new footage reintroduces us to Ben Wood (also played by Marsden), Brandon Scott’s police officer Nick, Jen’s mother-in-law, played by Valerie Mahaffey, Judy’s former girlfriend, played by Natalie Morales, a new FBI agent on the case, played by Garret Dillahunt, and others. The fast-paced preview also shows us Steve’s funeral, Judy and Jen burning the murder weapon, Judy wielding a gun against mobsters, and so much more. There’s some joy in there, too, when Judy and Jen pick out their “outlaw” names. Check out the full trailer above to see what each picks.

“Dead to Me” has been a strong awards contender for Netflix. Its first two seasons earned five Emmy Award nominations, including one for Comedy Series, two for Applegate, and one for Cardellini. The series has also nabbed four Screen Actors Guild noms and one Golden Globes bid. Perhaps the final ten episodes will help the acclaimed show nab its first-ever trophy?

