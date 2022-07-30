‘Death Becomes Her’ 30th anniversary: Let’s re-live the 1992 Oscar-winning comedy

In between his mega-hit “Back to the Future” sequels and his Oscar juggernaut crowdpleaser “Forrest Gump,” Robert Zemeckis directed the sublime black comedy “Death Becomes Her,” released to theaters 30 years ago on July 31, 1992. In a summer of mostly safe, audience-friendly comedies like “Sister Act” and “HouseSitter,” “Death Becomes Her” entered the marketplace an oddball piece of dark, absurdist humor that didn’t fit into a clear category. Let’s take a moment and reflect on the “Death Becomes Her” 30th anniversary.

Starring Meryl Streep, Bruce Willis and Goldie Hawn, the film tells of a fading actress named Madeline (Streep) who takes a magical immortality treatment that makes her beautiful and ageless, only to discover her old rival Helen (Hawn) long ago consumed the potion. After Madeline’s husband Ernest (Willis) pushes Madeline down the stairs, breaking her neck, havoc and hilarity ensue as both Madeline and Helen suffer increasingly debilitating physical setbacks and yet nonetheless stay alive, their epic feud back in furious action.

The surprising casting added an extra ounce of curiosity to the film. Streep had made a name for herself as a serious dramatic actress for more than a decade, having received nine Oscar nominations by 1992 (she now has 21 bids to her name). She had dabbled in the comedy genre with 1989’s “She-Devil” and 1991’s “Defending Your Life,” but “Death Becomes Her” gave audiences her wildest and flashiest turn in the genre yet. Willis had successfully transitioned from popular television comedy actor in “Moonlighting” to action movie superstar with the first two “Die Hard” movies, and thus his appearance in “Death Becomes Her” as a nerdy, alcoholic plastic surgeon was a surprise to many (Kevin Kline was initially cast but later dropped out). Even Hawn didn’t seem a likely choice for the project, given her track record of more middle-of-the-road comedies that didn’t break a lot of rules like “Wildcats” and “Overboard.”

Reviews upon the film’s release were mostly mixed, and the box office receipts didn’t match the massive hits Zemeckis had enjoyed since “Back to the Future.” Peter Travers of Rolling Stone liked it well enough, calling it “a battery of special effects, a star-studded cast letting their hair down and a sharp bitchy script.” But Janet Maslin of the New York Times said, “Although the familiar jauntiness and energy of Mr. Zemeckis’s direction are always there, the viewer has too many occasions to wonder why those fine qualities aren’t somewhere else.” The film opened number one at the box office with $12 million, its final worldwide gross coming in at $149 million, not a flop but also not a huge hit considering the $55 million budget.

With “Death Becomes Her” doing only so-so in ticket sales, not many awards nominations followed in early 1993, but the film did make it in at three of the major ceremonies. At the Golden Globes, Streep was nominated for Best Comedy Actress alongside Whoopi Goldberg for “Sister Act,” Shirley MacLaine for “Used People,” Geena Davis for “A League of Their Own” and winner Miranda Richardson for “Enchanted April.” Streep has been even more popular at the Golden Globes than she has been at the Oscars, and this nomination for “Death Becomes Her” marked her 10th (she has amassed 32 Golden Globe noms to date).

“Death Becomes Her” also won Best Visual Effects at both the BAFTA Awards and the Academy Awards. At BAFTA, the film competed in the category with “Batman Returns,” “Alien 3” and, weirdly, “Beauty and the Beast.” At the Oscars, it competed with just “Batman Returns” and “Alien 3.” Visual Effects often goes to large-scale action films like “Independence Day” and “Titanic,” not offbeat black comedies, but “Death Becomes Her” pushed the boundaries for what special effects could be in 1992, not only effectively showing Streep walk down a flight of steps with her head twisted in the wrong direction, but also having Hawn step into a room with a giant see-through hole in her stomach. The last scene of two upside-down decapitated heads floating across concrete is particularly innovative.

Simply put, audience members in 1992 had never seen the kind of visual effects on display throughout “Death Becomes Her.” In an interview with Yahoo Movies for the film’s 25th anniversary in 2017, special effects art director Doug Chiang said, “Computer graphics at that time could do hard surfaces really well, like machinery. But [Robert] Zemeckis wanted to play around with the human body, distorting proportions — breaking Meryl Streep’s neck, for instance, and other crazy things like that. In some ways, putting a very toony sensibility to it, but also making it very real and as believable as possible.” The film marked one of the earliest uses of Photoshop in its visual effects, which allowed Chiang to match the effects with the movie’s specific comedic tone. “For me the charm of ‘Death Becomes Her’ was, it was really one of the films that bridged that technology gap,” Chiang declared.

The lack of fierce competition in the visual effects category that year helped “Death Becomes Her” be victorious at both BAFTA and the Oscars. Tim Burton’s “Batman Returns” was a blockbuster summer sequel that impressed on many levels, but many of its visuals appear to be in-camera, few sequences employing the kind of CGI special effects needed to win in this category. And “Alien 3,” while featuring plenty of great effects throughout,” was a mostly detested sequel that many academy voters likely didn’t want to reward.

Before opening the envelope at the 1993 Academy Awards (watch below), presenter Andie MacDowell noted, “Today, studio wizards can accommodate any writer’s imagination or a director’s desire to furnish that magic.” “Death Becomes Her” is the only title on the list that plays into MacDowell’s statement, a film that features numerous remarkable special effects that both dazzle the viewer and serve a clear purpose. In the end, it won the Best Visual Effects Oscar for Ken Ralston, Doug Chiang, Douglas Smythe and Tom Woodruff Jr.

Zemeckis has long been known in his films for making strides in visual effects. The blending of live-action and animation in “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” was revolutionary at its time, and scenes of Tom Hanks interacting with long-dead Presidents in “Forrest Gump” were seamless. For much of the 2000s he moved away from live action completely to focus on developing new tricks in visual effects in the world of animation for “The Polar Express,” “Beowulf” and “A Christmas Carol.” For “Death Becomes Her,” he wisely allows the excellent performances and sparkling screenplay to be the stars while he integrates amazing special effects from scene to scene to enhance the creative narrative.