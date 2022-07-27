Simon wants to know why Debii Dawson’s parents missed her ‘America’s Got Talent’ audition [WATCH]

Night 8 of auditions on “America’s Got Talent” season 17 continued on July 26 with another slate of audition performances from acts vying for this year’s $1 million prize. Host Terry Crews was back in the theater with series judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel for the eighth week of round 1 auditions. Simon is known for being tough on the contestants, but the audience was not prepared for his harsh line of questioning about why singer Debii Dawson‘s parents weren’t present for her audition. Was she able to win Simon over without them? Watch the full audition in the video above.

As a parent himself, Simon’s pre-audition conversation with Debii took a turn when he learned that her parents weren’t in the theater to watch her perform despite Debii explaining that singing is her “legacy.” As she explained, her grandfather taught himself music, and then taught her father how to play, and then her. Because of that, Simon cracked a couple jokes about how it’s never a good sign when your parents won’t even attend your audition, earning a thunderous round of boos from the crowd.

Simon’s cutting commentary didn’t stop Debii from knocking his socks off with a unique, lullaby-esque guitar rendition of the ABBA classic “Dancing Queen.” In fact, he joined the other judges in a standing ovation before giving her a fourth yes in order to move on to the next round. After their votes, the judges asked Debii to call her parents to give them the good news. Their parents were elated by the result, but revealed that the reason they weren’t with her now was because she told them not to come! My, how the tables have turned.

