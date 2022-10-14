‘Decision to Leave’ reviews: Critics love it, so will it be the latest international film to take over the Oscars?

“Decision to Leave” reviews have come in from across the globe, and they’re raves. The police drama follows detective Hae-jun (Park Hae-il), who investigates the death of a mountain climber and becomes entangled with the victim’s widow Seo-rae (Tang Wei), who happens to be the prime suspect. It opened on October 14 and hopes to be the latest international film to explode at the Oscars beyond the Best International Feature race.

As of this writing the film has a score of 85 on MetaCritic based on 28 reviews counted thus far: 27 positive and one classified as mixed, but none outright negative. On Rotten Tomatoes the film is rated 92% fresh based on 75 reviews (only six rotten). The RT critics’ consensus says, “If ‘Decision to Leave’ isn’t quite on the same level as Park Chan-wook‘s masterpieces, this romantic thriller is still a remarkable achievement by any other metric.”

Critics say the filmmaker “dazzles you” and is “at the top of his game.” Park’s crime thriller is “sprawling, despairing and invigorating,” “sublimely accomplished,” “gorgeously and grippingly made,” and full of “ravishing visuals.” The cinematography by Kim Ji-yong is “gasp-inducing.” The performance by Tang Wei is “inscrutable and mesmerizing.” She and Park Hae-il are both “stellar.” Though others argue that the film is “not as surprising or innovative” as the director’s previous work, with its “plot machinations working against Park Chan-wook’s poetry.”

But the positives far outweigh the negatives from a critical perspective. And Park’s filmic reputation precedes him with renowned films on his resume including “The Vengeance Trilogy,” “Thirst,” and “The Handmaiden.” But while he won a BAFTA for “Handmaiden,” he’s never been nominated for an Oscar. That could change this year given the academy’s diversifying tastes.

For the last several years international films like “Roma,” “Parasite,” “Another Round,” “Drive My Car,” and “The Worst Person in the World” have broken through at the Oscars in categories besides Best International Feature, with “Parasite” making history as the first non-English language film to win Best Picture. Given Park’s stature in the world film community, along with his Best Director win for “Decision to Leave” at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, this could be the season for his overdue academy breakthrough. If nothing else, critics would be all for it.

