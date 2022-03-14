Denzel Washington: How long is each of his Oscar-nominated performances?

In the 34 years since Denzel Washington first caught the attention of Oscar voters with his work in “Cry Freedom,” he has amassed a whopping total of nine acting nominations. This makes him one of the six most-recognized male performers in academy history alongside Paul Newman, Al Pacino, and Spencer Tracy and behind Jack Nicholson (12) and Laurence Olivier (10). With his 2022 Best Actor bid for “The Tragedy of Macbeth” factored in, his nine nominated performances add up to 11 hours, 26 minutes, and 45 seconds of screen time, which is the second highest male total behind Nicholson’s (12 hours, 32 minutes, and 27 seconds).

Having triumphed for his featured turn in “Glory” (1990) and his starring role in “Training Day” (2002), Washington is one of only six men who have conquered both male acting categories. He was preceded by Jack Lemmon (supporting, “Mister Roberts,” 1956 and lead, “Save the Tiger,” 1974), Robert De Niro (supporting, “The Godfather Part II,” 1975 and lead, “Raging Bull,” 1981), Nicholson (lead, “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” 1976 and supporting, “Terms of Endearment,” 1984), Gene Hackman (lead, “The French Connection,” 1972 and supporting, “Unforgiven,” 1993), and Kevin Spacey (supporting, “The Usual Suspects,” 1996 and lead, “American Beauty,” 2000). Nicholson later won a second Best Actor award for “As Good As It Gets” (1998).

Washington has been nominated seven times for Best Actor and twice for Best Supporting Actor. In terms of screen time, his lead performances average out to one hour, 29 minutes, and six seconds (or 63.12% of the respective films). The average for his pair of featured turns is 31 minutes and 31 seconds (or 23.07%).

Check out our gallery and screen time analysis of Washington’s nine Oscar-nominated performances, and be sure to tune in to the 94th Academy Awards, airing Sunday, March 27 on ABC.