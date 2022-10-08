Yup, Derek Hough will perform on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ this season — here’s when

It’s not a “Dancing with the Stars” season without a performance by Derek Hough. The judge will hit the hardwood later this season for Michael Bublé Night.

“Michael Bublé is a dear friend of mine, so I may or may not have made that happen, but he’ll be here,” Hough told Parade. “He’ll be guest-judging with us, he’ll be performing, and I’ll be creating a whole piece to one of his songs. Actually, I have a meeting after this [interview] to go plan it, how I want to use the cameras and stuff, so it’ll be a big performance coming up.”

Michael Bublé Night will take place on Monday, Oct. 24. Hough, who directed Bublé’s music video for “Higher,” told ET Canada last month that he played matchmaker between the crooner and “Dancing” producers.

“I had said to him, ‘Dude. I want to thank you. Your music has been so important to the dance community.’ Whenever we are at a loss and can’t find a song, I’m like, ‘Well, what’s Michael Bublé got? Let’s go down and look at his catalogue.’ You will always find a great song to dance to,” he shared. “I said, ‘Dude, would you want to come on the show? We should do a Michael Bublé Night. It would all be about your music. He was like, ‘I’d be up for that.’ So, I called up the producers and said, ‘Guys, we have to do Michael Bublé Night. He’s hilarious and so much fun, and he’s down. He would be up for doing this.’”

Hough has performed every season since becoming a judge in 2020, winning his third career choreography Emmy for his routines on Season 29. Last season, he and fiancée Hayley Erbert performed a “Tango of the Dead” for Horror Night. Season 31 is the first installment on Disney+, where the show is airing live across the country and without commercials, so theoretically Hough (and Bublé) could fill out the time with longer performances.

The six-time champ admits he was “excited but uncertain” about “Dancing’s” move from ABC to Disney+, but three weeks in, everything’s been swell so far, especially with some key changes, like the return of the skybox and the addition of Season 19 champ Alfonso Ribeiro as co-host.

“These past weeks have shown that it’s been bigger than ever, so we’re just thankful. So thankful to the fans, and to the audience, and people who’ve followed us from the beginning who’ve come along with us. It’s a beautiful thing and we’re just really so appreciative,” he said. “It feels nostalgic. It feels like vintage ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ It feels like the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ that we all know and we all love. And having Alfonso Ribeiro as a co-host and having that skybox where we’re able to actually talk to the celebrities and get to know them a little bit more, it feels more alive. Which it is, it’s actually more live than it’s ever been in 30 seasons because the West Coast feed and East Coast feed, it’s all out at the same time.”

“Dancing with the Stars” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Disney+.

