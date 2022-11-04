‘Descendant’ reviews: Netflix documentary is ‘essential cinema’ and ‘validation of a history so many tried to bury’

Documentary filmmaker Margaret Brown (“The Order of Myths,” “The Great Invisible”) returns to her hometown of Mobile, Alabama to document the search for and discovery of The Clotilda, the last known ship to arrive in the United States, illegally carrying enslaved Africans in 1860. After a century of secrecy and speculation, the 2019 discovery of the ship turns attention toward the descendant community of Africatown and presents a moving portrait of a community actively grappling with and fighting to preserve their heritage while examining what justice looks like today.

A special jury prize winner at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, “Descendant” continues to impress critics, holding a 100% freshness rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Are the Oscars next? See what critics are saying about the documentary, currently streaming on Netflix, below.

Nick Allen of RogerEbert.com says, “Margaret Brown’s ‘Descendant’ reckons with the power of recording and sharing history, of talking about it, of not letting it fade. Its universe is built a slave she named the The Clotilda that carried 110 slaves into Mobile, Alabama more than 50 years after trading slaves was considered a crime punishable by death. The ship was then destroyed.” Even after a hundred years, the descendants of both the slaves and slave owners were terrified to speak about the subject. “Meanwhile, Brown paints a sense of how the white Meaher family continues to control the land, with their factories releasing chemicals that have led to medical issues for residents. They own a lot of properties, while the remnants from their own can still be seen.” With the discovery of the ship midway through the documentary, the plot thickens with the reactions from all those affected. “And without making too immediate a point on it, ‘Descendant’ makes a vital connection to the current, ridiculous debate concerning critical race theory.”

Cody Dericks of Next Best Picture is equally enthusiastic about the documentary, writing, “the long-awaited discovery of the Clotilda’s remains offers this community a tangible link to their ancestors and validation of a history so many tried to bury.​” He continues, “’Descendant’ tells the story of a community seeking definitive evidence of its history. Most of the residents of Africatown in Mobile, Alabama, are directly descended from the captives of the last slave ship to ever transport enslaved individuals from Africa to America…Of course, these histories are inherently rooted in pain, but the film shows the pride that the residents feel in passing down their ancestors’ stories of survival.” In the end, the film “keeps history alive by delving into one community’s search for physical evidence of theirs, previously only existing in the minds and souls of those connected to it. It’s a stunning journey into the uniquely American experience of history’s unsteady grip on the present.”

Danielle Solzman of Solzy at the Movies admits to not knowing of the ship prior to the film, but, “If a number of Republican politicians get their way, nobody will. There’s this segment of the American population that doesn’t want people to learn about America’s racist past and this is just wrong. This is why it’s important for films like ‘Descendant’ to be made.” She adds, “’Descendant’ is essential cinema and the film comes as America continues to face its racist past. This is a film audiences will be thinking about after the credits have rolled.”

Marshall Shaffer of Slant Magazine begins by stating, “With ‘Descendant,’ filmmaker Margaret Brown finds poetry where most would see the opportunity for a polemic.” Shaffer continues, “It retains a liminal quality of providence and possibility in the promise that their story extends beyond a painful past.” The Meahers, whose prosperity built on the backs of slaves, do not participate. “Their vast land ownership to this day and influence within the area perpetuates both the inequality of opportunity and outcome. Africatown’s alarmingly high cancer rate speaks to how the past and present of environmental racism, as manifest in the zoning of heavily polluting industry that encircles the community, attempts to squelch their future. The story may reach a crescendo, yet it never really concludes. Leaving a chronicle of American racism unfinished may be the only possible way to reflect the inherent twists of fortune within a nation’s persistent problem.”

