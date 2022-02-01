Watch TV nominees for the Writers Guild Awards from ‘Desus and Mero,’ ‘Mare of Easttown,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Them,’ ‘What We Do in the Shadows’

Watch these feisty, sharp-witted nominees for the Writers Guild of America TV Awards as they address the biggest challenges of their jobs and discuss the constant change of their industry. Included are the celebrated scribes behind ‘Desus and Mero’ (Josh Gondelman), ‘Mare of Easttown’ (Brad Ingelsby), ‘Ted Lasso’ (Brett Goldstein), ‘Them’ (Little Marvin) and ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ (Paul Simms). Gold Derby editor Christopher Rosen hosts this special one-hour event as part of Gold Derby’s “Meet the Experts” panel series with solo chats for each writer followed by a group roundtable discussion.