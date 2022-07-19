Desus & Mero show done at Showtime, duo is splitting up

Rarely does one hear these words, but the bodega is closed.

The podcasting and cable talk show hosts Desus Nice and The Kid Mero sent millennials into a tailspin on Monday, announcing that their longtime partnership had come to an end. “[This] feels like the Beatles-splitting-up of my generation,” one wrote.

Showtime issued a statement that read “Desus Nice and The Kid Mero will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward,” when it announced that there would be no fifth season of their provocative late-night chat show, “Desus & Mero.” The final episode aired in late June.

Showtime’s series began in February 2019 and was the third series co-hosted by the pair after one with the same name on Viceland from late 2016 to mid-2018, and “Desus vs. Mero” which ran from 2013 to 2014 on ComplexTV. The two Bronx-born hosts also had a podcast, “The Bodega Boys,” which is, we now know, not coming back from its hiatus.

Desus Nice (born Daniel Baker) sent a note of encouragement to the Bodega Hive during this dark time.

shouts to showtime & shouts to the hive, thanks for being part of the journey. proud of the show my staff made every episode. Big tings soon come…. https://t.co/bKKezHz5qS — Desus Nice (@desusnice) July 18, 2022

But online scuttlebutt – including comments from both Desus and The Kid Mero (born Joel Martinez) – suggests that the end of this long-time partnership was preceded by some potential animosity between the two hosts.

The first guest on the duo’s Showtime era was firebrand Bronx U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Their final guest was Derek Jeter, baseball legend from the Bronx’s Yankee Stadium. In between, other big names included Barack Obama, Bernie Sanders, Denzel Washington, Seth Rogen, the pairing of Chadwick Boseman and Elizabeth Warren, L.L. Cool J, John Mulaney, and the pairing of HAIM and Borat Sagdiyev.

“We meet people that other people completely lose it talking to, and we’re just like, ‘Hey, you used to be the president, Obama, has was that?’” Desus told Gold Derby in an interview earlier this year. “We’re on the same level as these people and that comes through in the conversation. We’re never going to be like, ‘So, oh my God, this is so great, Denzel.’ It’s going to be like, ‘Okay, Denzel, you’re in Hollywood, we’re in Hollywood. We’re basically coworkers. Let’s have a discussion.’ So that’s kind of the energy [we bring] and I think the people respect that. Because when you come kissing a person’s ass during an interview, the people realize it and you hear the canned responses and they’re just trying to get through the interview. We’re having a natural conversation. We’re asking questions we earnestly want the answer to – real questions that these people haven’t been asked in years.”

This break-up makes old clips like this…a little sad.

At least Desus & Mero gave us this: pic.twitter.com/qh4xmnQBke — ✰ 𝕁𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟 ✰ (@itsJustinRitch) July 18, 2022

Others at least made some jokes out of it.

the universe has a ledger and we paid for a Ben and Jen wedding with Desus and Mero splitting up — A Shady Dame From Seville (@SorayaMcDonald) July 18, 2022

If New York had a better mayor they'd fix the Desus and Mero situation — "Daddy Magic" Kath Barbadoro (@kathbarbadoro) July 18, 2022

