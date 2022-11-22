Diane Warren finally gets to thank the academy — and her acceptance speech is stirring [WATCH]

Songwriter extraordinaire Diane Warren has been famous at the Academy Awards lately for a reason no one wants: not winning. She’s been nominated 13 times in the Best Original Song category since 1988 — including seven of the past eight years — and 13 times she has come away empty-handed. But that all changed Saturday night at the 13th Governors Awards from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in L.A., when Warren was bestowed an honorary Oscar.

And in case anyone was feeling sorry for Warren that the only way she could win one of the golden guys was through charitable means, she was having none of it. Watch her acceptance speech video above.

Accepting her honor from Cher, for whom Warren wrote the singer’s biggest hit of the 1980s, “If I Could Turn Back Time,” as well as her song in the 2010 film “Burlesque,” “You Haven’t Seen the Last of Me,” Warren, striking her best amusingly verklempt persona, declared, “I’ve waited 34 years to say this: ‘I’d like to thank the academy’.” She also joked while gazing lovingly at her Oscar and then casting her eyes skyward, “Mom, I finally found a man. I know you wanted him to be a nice Jewish boy, but it’s really hard to tell.”

As Cher stayed on Warren’s shoulder throughout her acceptance as if to hold the songwriter up, Warren expressed her gratitude by marveling, “Cher doesn’t go east of the 405 for anybody.” But she was also defiant in asserting that she had nothing to be ashamed about for having come away Oscar-less up until now. “Thirteen times my songs have been chosen,” she said. “That’s a pretty big f—ing win.”

Warren, 66, is one of only nine songwriters in Oscar history to accrue at least 13 Oscar noms for Original Song, and the first who is strictly a songwriter to receive an honorary Academy Award. She punctuated her acceptance by noting of her deceased parents, “My dad is saying to my mom, ‘See, I told you so. The kid has talent. And now look, she’s getting an Oscar.'” She closed by thanking the academy one more time.

In case you missed Warren’s stirring speech, it’s six minutes of your life that you won’t want back, guaranteed.

