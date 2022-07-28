Did ‘MasterChef 12’s’ Tommy Walton deserve to be eliminated in Episode 9? [POLL]

After his third week in the Bottom 3 of “MasterChef: Back to Win,” Tommy Walton was finally asked to turn in his apron. The task of the week was to replicate a delicious dessert, but Tommy’s Lemon Meringue Tart with Pate Sucree Crust was raw and gooey. “You missed the mark,” Gordon Ramsay scoffed before sending the Season 6 veteran packing. Do you think the 59-year old from Chicago deserved to get the boot this episode? Vote below in our poll.

Tommy wasn’t the only chef under a microscope on Wednesday. Shelly Flash served up a Napoleon with Vanilla Pastry Cream Raspberries and White Chocolate Glaze that Gordon and his fellow judges Aaron Sanchez and Joe Bastianich called “a mess” and “ugly.” Bri Baker was also up for elimination after serving a Strawberry Pistachio Tart. Gordon said, “Visually, I’m in a little bit of a shock. It’s so pale and underbaked.”

SEE ‘MasterChef’ season 12: Meet the Top 20 home cooks who are ‘back to win’ [PHOTOS]

Season 12 of “MasterChef” is all about redemption, when All-Star competitors from the last 11 seasons return to the show to see if they have learned from their past mistakes. For the first time ever, “MasterChef” is re-opening the door to some of the most memorable and talented cooks in the competition’s history, including two “Junior Edition” cooks now competing as adults. Tommy previously finished in 7th place on Season 6 of “MasterChef .” His 15th place finish on Season 12 was preceded by Stephen Lee, a 54-year old from Palm Springs, Cate Meade, a 30-year old from Chicago, Alejandro Valdivia, a 40-year old from Atlantam Samantha Daily, a 23-year old from West Des Moines and Shayne Wells, an 18-year old from Spring, Texas. There are now 14 cooks remaining in the competition to become the next MasterChef.

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

