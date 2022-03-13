Directors Guild Awards 2022: Which 8 Experts were best at predicting winners?

Which 8 film and TV Experts were best at predicting the 2022 Directors Guild Awards winners on Saturday? With 71.43% accuracy, the greatest ones were Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Wilson Morales (BlackFilmandTV), Perri Nemiroff (Collider), Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby), Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby), Keith Simanton (IMDb), Jazz Tangcay (Variety) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby). They are tops among 17 journalists who cover the entertainment industry throughout the year. See Experts’ scores.

Almost 1,700 people worldwide predicted these DGA champs for seven categories at the Los Angeles ceremony hosted by Judd Apatow. Movie winners included Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”) and Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Lost Daughter”). TV winners included “Succession,” “Hacks,” “The Underground Railroad” and “Saturday Night Live.”

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.”

For the other nine Experts predicting, we have a five-way tie at 57.14% for Clayton Davis (Variety), Erik Davis (Fandango), Tim Gray (Variety), Tariq Khan (Fox TV) and Susan King (Gold Derby). Coming in at 42.86% are Shawn Edwards (WDAF), Kevin Polowy (Yahoo), Sasha Stone (Awards Daily) and Anne Thompson (Indiewire).

