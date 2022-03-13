Directors Guild Awards 2022 winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User Zack for an excellent score of 85.71% when predicting the 2022 Directors Guild Awards winners on Saturday. He is actually tied with 112 other people at that score (choosing six out of seven categories accurately) but has the better point score of 20,360 by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Almost 1,700 people worldwide predicted these DGA champs for seven categories at the Los Angeles ceremony hosted by Judd Apatow. Movie winners included Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”) and Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Lost Daughter”). TV winners included “Succession,” “Hacks,” “The Underground Railroad” and “Saturday Night Live.”

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 13 Gold Derby Editors predicting, Charles Bright is in first place at 85.71% (tying for the national lead). Next up at 71.43% is a large group of nine people: Marcus Dixon, Joyce Eng, Daniel Montgomery, Matt Noble, Tom O’Neil, Christopher Rosen, Paul Sheehan, Susan Wloszczyna and myself. Up next at 57.14% are Riley Chow, Denton Davidson and Rob Licuria. See Editors’ scores.

PREDICT the 2022 Oscar winners

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions