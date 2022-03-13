Directors Guild Awards live blog: We’re revealing the 2022 winners as they happen [UPDATING]

The 2022 winners of the DGA Awards will receive their trophies on Saturday, March 12 during in-person, non-televised ceremony hosted by Judd Apatow. (See the winners list.) Just like last year, Gold Derby will be revealing the champions as they happen in our minute-by-minute Directors Guild Awards live blog. Did Jane Campion win the feature film category for her work on “The Power of the Dog”? Did Maggie Gyllenhaal become only the second female winner of the first-time director race for “The Lost Daughter”? We’ll all find out soon enough.

These annual kudos honor the best helmers of the year in film and television, as voted on by more than 18,000 members of the directing guild. Throughout the evening, all of the nominees in the top feature film category will receive special medallions from their colleagues. Christopher Nolan is presenting to Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”), Kathryn Bigelow to Denis Villeneuve (“Dune”), Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons to Campion, Rita Moreno to Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”) and Sean Penn to Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”).

The first trophy of the evening will be awarded in the category of Children’s Program Directing, followed by Reality Program Directing, Documentary Directing, Variety Series Directing, Variety Special Directing, First-Time Feature Directing, Commercial Directing, Comedy Series Directing, TV Movie/Limited Series Directing, Drama Series Directing and Feature Film Directing.

Keep refreshing/reloading this Directors Guild Awards live blog to see all the 2022 winners

7:30 p.m. — Here. We. Go! The ceremony officially begins with the President’s Welcome from Lesli Linka Glatter. She is a past three-time winner for directing one episode of “Mad Men” (2010) and two episodes of “Homeland” (2015 and 2021). After last year’s virtual event due to Covid-19, it’s refreshing to see the DGA Awards going back to an in-person event with food and drinks. (Hopefully that means we’re get a slurry speech or two!) All attendees had to provide proof of vaccination against Covid-19 and a negative test within 48 hours.

7:34 p.m. — In case you’re wondering, tonight’s dinner menu consists of a mediterranean mixed green salad, garlic and herb marinated filet and marshmallow cheesecake — yum!

7:38 p.m. — Awards host Judd Apatow comes out to tell a few jokes to the audience. The popular director of “The King of Staten Island,” “Trainwreck” and “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” has actually never been nominated for a DGA Award. Hmm, maybe they should split up the top feature film category into drama and comedy? They already do that for television. Discuss!