‘Dirty Dancing’ sequel gets out of the corner and will star Jennifer Grey

The long-rumored sequel to 1987’s “Dirty Dancing” has a director and a release date, Lionsgate announced on Monday.

Filmmaker Jonathan Levine (“Long Shot,” “50/50,” Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers”) will direct “Dirty Dancing,” which he co-wrote with Elizabeth Chomko. The film, which Lionsgate teased during CinemaCon this year, brings Jennifer Grey back to the franchise as Frances “Baby” Houseman, her character from the original blockbuster.

Speaking to Deadline, Levine suggested that Grey may not be the only actor from the first film to reprise their role in his sequel. “We are about to talk to people and are exploring that,” he said. (Original stars Patrick Swayze and Jerry Orbach are dead, but Levine’s quote suggests actors Kelly Bishop, Cynthia Rhodes, and Jane Brucker could return.)

“The most important thing for us was having Jennifer on board. She is an invaluable collaborator. We’re going to try to involve as many people from the original as is appropriate. We want to be respectful in every way,” he added.

According to Levine, the new film will also reference Swayze’s character, Johnny. “This film exists in a dialogue with the original. We want to introduce this story to a whole new generation. That said, Johnny’s absence looms large over the story, so it’s a coming-of-age story but also a coming-of-age for Baby’s character in a way,” Levine said.

Back in 2020, it was rumored Grey was working with Lionsgate on a “Dirty Dancing” sequel that would take place in the 1990s. While this new announcement confirms Levine’s involvement and a release date (the project is planned for 2024), Grey has spoken recently about the film and what fans can expect.

“It will be at Kellerman’s. There will be dancing, there will be a lot of music and romance,” Grey said in an interview last month.

