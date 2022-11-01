‘Disenchanted’ trailer brings Amy Adams back to the fairy tale

Discover a fairy tale with a wicked twist.

On Tuesday, Walt Disney Studios released the second official trailer for the upcoming musical fantasy romantic comedy film “Disenchanted,” which serves as a direct sequel to the 2007 film “Enchanted.”

The sequel’s synopsis reads as follows:

“Ten years after her happily ever after, Giselle, Robert, and Morgan move from Manhattan to a new house in the suburb of Monroeville. The community is overseen by Malvina Monroe, who has nefarious intentions for the family. When problems arise, Giselle uses the magic wand to wish that their lives were the perfect fairy tale. However, the spell backfires and everything goes out of control, with Giselle rushing to save her family and her homeland of Andalasia before the clock strikes midnight.”

You can take a look at the trailer here:

It stars Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Maya Rudolph, Idina Menzel, James Marsden, Gabriella Baldacchino, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays, Kolton Stewart, Oscar Nunez, and Griffin Newman.

It was directed by Adam Shankman from a screenplay by Brigitte Hales based on a story by David N. Weiss, J. David Stern, and Richard LaGravenese. Barry Josephson, Adams, and Barry Sonnenfeld serve as producers under the Walt Disney Pictures, Josephson Entertainment, and Right Coast Productions banners.

“Disenchanted” is scheduled to be released on Disney+ on November 18, 2022.

