Billboard 200: DJ Khaled (‘God Did’) debuts at #1, Bad Bunny and Morgan Wallen continue their historic runs

DJ Khaled debuted at number-one on the Billboard 200 albums chart for the tracking week that ended September 1. His new album, “God Did,” just barely claimed the top spot over Bad Bunny‘s continuously dominant “Un Verano Sin Ti” and K-pop girl group Twice‘s “Between 1&2.” It’s Khaled’s fourth chart-topper and 10th top-10 effort. Read more about this week’s chart here at Billboard.com.

“God Did” got started with 107,500 equivalent album units based on its combination of traditional record sales, individual track sales, and online streams on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music. But it was a close call, as Bad Bunny didn’t give up number-one without a fight. “Verano” scored 106,000 album units, which is actually up one-percent over last week’s chart-topping total. After 17 weeks “Verano” still has not left the top-two, which no album has done since Drake‘s “Views” six years ago. And remarkably, it has achieved six-figure album units in 16 of its 17 weeks of release.

Twice was also close to topping the chart with 100,000 album units for “Between 1&2.” So the top three albums were within 7,500 units of each other in their battle for the lead position. In fourth place was Kendrick Lamar‘s “Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers,” which shot up 20 spots thanks to its release on vinyl. And Morgan Wallen, more than a year-and-a-half after he released his double album “Dangerous,” is on the cusp of history. It has now been in the top 10 for 85 total weeks, tying Peter, Paul and Mary‘s self-titled album for the most weeks in that upper echelon for a singular artist. All other albums that have ever spent more time in the top 10 were soundtracks and theatrical cast recordings.

