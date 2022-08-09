‘Do Revenge’ trailer: Netflix comedy mixes ‘Heathers’ with Hitchcock

On Tuesday, Netflix released the first official trailer for their upcoming dark comedy film “Do Revenge,” written and directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who previously worked on “Thor: Love and Thunder,” and “Unpregnant.”

The film’s synopsis reads as follows:

“After a clandestine run-in, Drea (Alpha, fallen it girl) and Eleanor (beta, new alt girl) team up to go after each other’s tormentors. Do Revenge is a subverted Hitchcock-ian dark comedy featuring the scariest protagonists of all: teenage girls.”

It stars Maya Hawke, Camila Mendes, Rish Shah, Sophie Turner, Austin Abrams, Eliza Bennett, Alisha Boe, and Talia Ryder.

It was produced by Robinson, Anthony Bregman, and Peter Cron under the Likely Story production banner. Additionally, it features music from Este Haim and Amanda Yamate.

“Do Revenge” is scheduled to be released by Netflix on September 16, 2022.

